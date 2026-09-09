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LaLiga
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoReal Betis
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How to get Villarreal vs Real Betis tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Villarreal
Real Betis
LaLiga

If you're looking to buy Villarreal vs Real Betis tickets for the 2026/27 season, you can use the links below to secure tickets and packages.

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Villarreal take on Real Betis on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

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When is Villarreal vs Real Betis LaLiga kick-off?

Villarreal take on Real Betis at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 5
Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Villarreal vs Real Betis match at Estadio de la Cerámica, follow these standard steps:

  • Official Club Website: The safest and most direct method is through the official Villarreal CF ticket portal. General public tickets typically go on sale 1 to 2 weeks prior to the fixture date.
  • Stadium Box Office: You can purchase tickets in person at the Estadio de la Cerámica box office or official club stores in Vila-real, subject to availability.
  • Hospitality & VIP Packages: Premium matchday options and VIP seating can be booked directly through Villarreal's official experiences portal.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: If general admission tickets sell out through official channels, secondary resale platforms like StubHub can become an alternative option.
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How much do Villarreal vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Villarreal vs Real Betis match vary depending on the category and purchasing channel:

  • Official Face-Value Tickets: Standard general admission tickets bought directly through Villarreal's official box office range from €30 to €80 for general seating categories (e.g., Fondo and Gol stands up to Tribuna).
  • VIP & Hospitality: Premium matchday options and lounge access start from €150+.
  • Secondary Resale Marketplaces: On secondary ticketing platforms (like StubHub), prices typically start around €50 to €85 for basic entry and can reach €140+ for prime central views depending on availability and demand.

Villarreal vs Real Betis LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Real Betis Form

Villarreal's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent competitive result was a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on August 23, following an opening-day 2-2 stalemate with Racing Santander. In pre-season, they beat Galatasaray 2-1 and Levante 1-0, but lost 3-1 to Lens. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Real Betis carry stronger recent momentum. Their last five matches returned three wins, one draw, and one defeat. The most recent outing was a 1-0 LaLiga win over Real Sociedad on August 21. They also beat Arsenal 3-1 and Almeria 1-0 in pre-season, drew 2-2 with AFC Bournemouth, and lost 1-0 to Inter. Betis scored five goals and conceded three across the five matches.

VIL

VIL - Form

SAN
D2-2
ATM
D2-2
ALA
L1-0
COR
L2-3
BVB
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BET

BET - Form

RSO
W1-0
VAL
W0-1
LEV
L5-2
RMA
W1-0
LIL
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Villarreal vs Real Betis: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on January 17, 2026, when Real Betis hosted Villarreal and won 2-0. Before that, the clubs drew 2-2 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in October 2025. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Villarreal hold three wins to Betis's one, with one draw, though Betis claimed the most recent fixture. The sides have also produced a 1-2 Villarreal win at Seville in April 2025 and a 1-2 Villarreal victory in December 2024.

Head to Head

VillarrealDrawReal Betis
2
1
2
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
FT
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
3
FT
8Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Villarreal vs Real Betis Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
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