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LaLiga
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoDeportivo de A Coruna
Book Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna Tickets
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How to get Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Villarreal
Deportivo de A Coruna
LaLiga

Villarreal take on Deportivo de A Coruna in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Villarreal take on Deportivo de A Coruna on the Saturday, September 5, 2026 at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

Both clubs carry forward a historic rivalry that dates back to Atlético's founding in 1903 by Basque students living in Madrid. The match serves as a crucial early-season test as both sides vie for positioning near the top of the league standings.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga kick-off?

Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna takes place at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal. Official kick-off time details are available via your local listings.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 4
Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Villarreal CF vs. Deportivo de A Coruña LaLiga match at the Estadio de la Cerámica, you can buy directly through official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces.

  1. Official Villarreal CF Ticket Portal
    • Visit the official Villarreal CF ticketing section online or purchase in person at the Estadio de la Cerámica box office (Taquillas) or official club stores in Vila-real.
    • General public tickets are made available online a few weeks prior to matchday, subject to stadium capacity.
  3. Secondary Market & Ticket Platforms
    • If primary tickets sell out through the club's official channels, secondary marketplaces list resale options.
    • You can compare available seating inventory on aggregators or purchase directly via secondary platforms such as StubHub.  
  5. Matchday & Digital Entry
    • Provide full identity details for each attendee during checkout to meet Spanish sports event regulations.
    • Mobile tickets (E-tickets / QR codes) are delivered via email prior to kickoff and must be scanned from your smartphone at the stadium entry gates.  
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How much do Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Villarreal CF vs. Deportivo de A Coruña match at the Estadio de la Cerámica vary based on seating location, purchase channel, and demand.

  • Official Club Box Office: When bought directly through Villareal CF, face-value general public tickets typically range between £25 and £70 (€30 – €80).
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Aggregators list resale inventory starting around £50, while platforms like StubHub feature seats ranging from £70 to £168+ for central viewing areas.
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Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna Form

Villarreal's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and one defeat in competitive and friendly action, with one additional friendly win. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Racing Santander in LaLiga on August 16. Prior to that, they beat Galatasaray 2-1 in a friendly and defeated Levante 1-0. A 3-1 loss to Lens was the low point of their pre-season, though a 3-1 win over PSV Eindhoven offered encouragement. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Deportivo de A Coruna's last five matches returned one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Elche in LaLiga on August 17. They beat Genoa 1-0 in a friendly on August 8 and drew 1-1 with Fiorentina two days earlier. A 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid and a 2-2 draw with St. Pauli complete the sequence. Deportivo scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches.

VIL

VIL - Form

LEV
W1-0
GAL
W1-2
SAN
D2-2
ATM
D2-2
ALA
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
COR

COR - Form

GEN
W0-1
RMA
L0-1
ELC
D1-1
MAL
D1-1
VAL
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on May 12, 2018, when Deportivo hosted Villarreal and lost 4-2. Across the last five recorded encounters, Villarreal hold two wins to Deportivo's one, with two draws. The sides also drew 1-1 in January 2018 and played out two goalless draws across the 2016-17 season.

Head to Head

VillarrealDrawDeportivo de A Coruna
1
3
1
LaLiga
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
4
FT
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
1
FT
LaLiga
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
0
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
0
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Deportivo de A Coruna badge
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

Villarreal vs Deportivo de A Coruna Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Villarreal are placed sixth and Deportivo de A Coruna are seventh.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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