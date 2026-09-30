How to get Manchester City vs Ipswich Town tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Manchester City take on Ipswich Town on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Ipswich has held an upper hand previously, including a memorable league double over City during the 2000-01 season. However, recent top-flight encounters have seen Manchester City dominate the matchup, winning 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium in August 2024 courtesy of an Erling Haaland hat-trick.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Ipswich Town, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Premier League kick-off?

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town takes place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Premier League match, follow these primary options:

1. Official Manchester City Website

Membership Requirement: General admission tickets for Premier League matches at the Etihad Stadium are sold almost exclusively to official Cityzens Matchday or Junior Members. You will need to purchase a membership first before accessing the ticket portal.

Ticket Drops & Exchange: Matches sell out quickly, but additional tickets frequently become available closer to matchday through official ticket drops or season-card holders listing their seats on the official Manchester City Ticket Exchange.

Hospitality Packages: If general admission tickets are sold out, official hospitality options (which include match seats paired with food, drinks, or lounge access) do not require a standard membership and can be bought directly through the club's website.

2. Away Fan Tickets (Ipswich Town Section)

If you are looking to sit in the away section, tickets must be purchased directly through Ipswich Town FC’s official ticketing portal. These are strictly restricted to registered Ipswich Town members or season ticket holders based on loyalty points.

3. Authorized Secondary Ticketing Platforms

If official general tickets are unavailable, secondary ticketing marketplaces such as StubHub host fan-to-fan resale listings for general admission and hospitality seats. Prices on secondary platforms may fluctuate based on demand.

How much do Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Premier League tickets cost?

Official ticket prices for the Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Premier League match vary depending on the category of seat, section, and age group.

1. Official Home Tickets (Manchester City Section)

General admission tickets at the Etihad Stadium are tiered by category and concession:

Adults: £30 – £60

Seniors (Over 65) / Young Adults (18–21) / Disabled Supporters: £22.50 – £45

Juniors (Under 18): £10 – £30

2. Official Away Fan Tickets (Ipswich Town Section)

Capped Adult Price: £30 (Under Premier League regulations, all adult away tickets across all stadiums are capped at a maximum of £30)

Concessions & Juniors: £14 – £25

3. Hospitality Packages

Official City Hospitality: Range from £130 to £450+ per person depending on the lounge, inclusion of food/drink, and seating location.

4. Resale & Secondary Market Platforms

On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, face-value pricing does not apply, and ticket prices typically start around £50 to £110+ per ticket depending on availability and seat location.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Premier League: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Form

Manchester City have won four of their last five competitive matches, with their only defeat coming against Arsenal in the Community Shield. Their most recent fixture was a 2-0 win over Porto in the Champions League, and they also recorded a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League during that run. City have scored eight goals across those five matches while conceding five, with three consecutive wins in all competitions heading into this fixture.

Ipswich Town have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Liverpool, and they were beaten 5-2 by Manchester United before that. Their sole league win in the run came against Sunderland. Across five matches, Ipswich have scored eight goals but conceded ten, reflecting a defence that has struggled for consistency.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a Premier League fixture in January 2025, when Manchester City won 6-0 at Portman Road. Prior to that, City beat Ipswich 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium in August 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings in all competitions, City have won four and Ipswich one, with the solitary Ipswich victory coming in a Carabao Cup tie in December 2000.