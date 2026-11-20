Deportivo de A Coruna host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at Abanca-Riazor in La Coruna.

Deportivo de La Coruña and Athletic Bilbao share a deep-rooted history in Spanish football, having contested numerous competitive top-flight battles since the establishment of La Liga. While Athletic Bilbao has historically maintained its status as an unyielding La Liga stalwart with a unique philosophy utilizing exclusively Basque-region players, Deportivo spent years fighting their way back from the lower tiers of Spanish football.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Deportivo de A Coruna vs Athletic Bilbao, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Deportivo de A Coruna vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga kick-off?

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Athletic Bilbao kicks off at Abanca-Riazor in La Coruna on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 16 13 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Abanca-Riazor

How to buy Deportivo de A Coruna vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Deportivo de A Coruna vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Deportivo de La Coruña Official Website: For matches played at Riazor, you can purchase tickets directly through Deportivo's official ticketing portal. Tickets usually go on sale to general members first, followed by open general public sales a week or a few days before the fixture.

For matches played at Riazor, you can purchase tickets directly through Deportivo's official ticketing portal. Tickets usually go on sale to general members first, followed by open general public sales a week or a few days before the fixture. Athletic Club Official Website: For fixtures hosted at San Mamés, tickets can be bought via Athletic Bilbao's official website. Athletic operates a strict membership system (Socios), but remaining non-member seats for La Liga matches are regularly released to the public online.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Deportivo de A Coruna vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Deportivo de A Coruna vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Behind the Goals / Upper Tiers (Fondo / Pabellón): Generally range from €35 to €60 .

Generally range from . Lateral & Side Stands (Category 1 / Tribuna): Typically priced between €90 to €150 .

Typically priced between . VIP & Hospitality Boxes: Usually range from €250 to €400+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. list tickets based on market demand:

Standard / Upper Tier Resale: Typically start around €100 to €140 .

Typically start around . Long-Side / Lower Tier Resale: Frequently command prices between €250 and €350+ .

Frequently command prices between . VIP & Premium Resale Packages: Often range from €350 to €500+.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Athletic Bilbao Form

Deportivo de A Coruna have posted a W2-D2-L1 record across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Espanyol in LaLiga, while a 2-1 win over Osasuna earlier in the run provided their most positive result. They also claimed a Copa del Rey victory over Auriense and drew 1-1 with Levante, with their only defeat coming against Atletico Madrid, who won 1-0.

Athletic Bilbao have recorded a W3-D1-L1 record across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Osasuna, following a 2-1 LaLiga win over Real Sociedad. The standout performance in that stretch was a 4-0 victory over Getafe, and they also won 1-6 against AE Prat in the Copa del Rey. Their only defeat came against Levante, who beat them 3-1.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Athletic Bilbao: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs was a friendly in November 2018, which ended 2-2. Before that, their last competitive encounter came in April 2018 in LaLiga, when Deportivo won 3-2 away at Athletic Bilbao's San Mames. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Deportivo hold two wins to Athletic's two, with one draw, and the sides have not faced each other in a league match since that April 2018 contest.