How to get Coventry City vs Newcastle United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Coventry City take on Newcastle United on Monday, October 12, 2026 at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry.

Coventry City and Newcastle United share a long-standing historical rivalry that dates back through top-flight English football. Their most recent competitive match came in February 2010 during an EFL Championship clash, where Newcastle secured a convincing 4–1 victory at St. James' Park.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Coventry City vs Newcastle United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Coventry City vs Newcastle United Premier League kick-off?

Coventry City vs Newcastle United takes place at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry,on Monday, October 12, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 6 12 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

How to buy Coventry City vs Newcastle United Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Coventry City vs. Newcastle United Premier League match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, you have a few official and secondary routes depending on whether you want home or away seating.

1. Official Home Tickets (Coventry City End)

Official Website: Tickets are sold through Coventry City's official e-ticketing portal.

Membership Priority: To access general admission home tickets, you usually need an official Coventry City Membership . Paid members get first priority when match tickets go on sale via a staggered release or ballot system.

General Sale: If any tickets remain after season ticket holders and members have purchased theirs, they go on general sale to the public. However, high-demand Premier League matches rarely reach general sale.

2. Official Away Tickets (Newcastle United End)

Official Website: Away tickets are handled directly by Newcastle United through their official ticketing platform.

Loyalty Points & Membership: Away allocations for Premier League games are strictly limited. Newcastle United distributes away tickets based on their away loyalty points scheme for season ticket holders and paid "Mags" members. These tickets consistently sell out to long-standing supporters.

3. Matchday Hospitality (No Membership Required)

If you do not hold a club membership or priority points, booking an official Matchday Hospitality Package directly through Coventry City FC is the most reliable way to guarantee a ticket.

How much do Coventry City vs Newcastle United Premier League tickets cost?

For the Premier League match between Coventry City and Newcastle United at the Coventry Building Society Arena, ticket prices vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Club Prices (Face Value)

When purchased directly through the clubs, standard Premier League tickets are capped or priced across fixed tier bands:

General Admission (Home - Coventry City End): Standard matchday tickets typically range from £30 to £55 for adults, depending on seating category and stand, with concessions (juniors, seniors, young adults) usually ranging from £15 to £35 .

Away Supporters (Newcastle United End): Under Premier League rules, standard general admission away tickets are strictly capped at a maximum of £30 for adults.

Matchday Hospitality Packages: Executive seating and VIP hospitality packages start from approximately £120 to £250+ per person depending on dining options and lounge access.

2. Secondary Ticketing Platforms

Because demand for Premier League matches is high, tickets on secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub trade at dynamic, supply-driven market rates:

Starting Prices: Resale listings generally start around £230 to £250 for standard home end seating.

Average Prices: Premium central seats or high-demand sections frequently range between £300 and £600+ .

Coventry City vs Newcastle United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Coventry City vs Newcastle United Form

Coventry have won one, drawn none, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their sole win came against Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup, while their three Premier League outings have produced defeats to Arsenal (3-0), Hull City (0-1), and Manchester City (1-0). Across those five games, the Sky Blues have scored six goals and conceded five, though their top-flight record reads just two goals scored in three league matches.

Newcastle have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five. Their most recent result was a 0-1 win at Millwall in the Carabao Cup, and they drew 2-2 at Bournemouth in their previous Premier League outing. The Magpies have scored ten goals and conceded seven across the five-game run, with back-to-back away wins over Tottenham (0-2) and West Brom (3-2) highlighting their attacking output.

Coventry City vs Newcastle United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Championship in February 2010, when Newcastle won 4-1 at St James' Park. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Newcastle have won four and Coventry one, with the Magpies scoring 13 goals to Coventry's four. The sides have not met in the Premier League since January 2001, when Newcastle won 3-1.