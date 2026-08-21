How to get Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Elversberg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Borussia Moenchengladbach take on Elversberg on the Saturday, September 5, 2026 at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

The home fixture gives Mönchengladbach an early-season opportunity to secure key points, while visiting Elversberg aim to establish their footing in top-flight competition. The two sides have met competitively only once before in senior football, with Mönchengladbach delivering a commanding 5–0 victory over Elversberg in the second round of the DFB-Pokal back in December 2020.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Elversberg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Elversberg Bundesliga kick-off?

Borussia Moenchengladbach host Elversberg at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach in the opening round of the Bundesliga season.

Bundesliga - Game Week 2 5 Sept 2026 - 09:30 Ista-Borussia-Park

How to buy Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Elversberg Bundesliga tickets?

1. Official Home Club Sales (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Purchase directly through the host team's official online ticket portal.

Club members receive early priority booking windows before any remaining tickets open to the general public.

If standard seating sells out, check the official secondary ticket exchange on the club's website for face-value resales directly from season ticket holders.

2. Away Fan Block (SV Elversberg)

Visiting fans should buy tickets directly through SV Elversberg's official ticket shop to secure seats in the designated guest section at BORUSSIA-PARK.

3. Third-Party Resale Marketplaces

Secondary ticket platforms like Stubhub carry available listings, though prices are generally marked up above official face value depending on demand.

How much do Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Elversberg Bundesliga tickets cost?

For the Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and SV Elversberg at the BORUSSIA PARK, ticket prices across both official and secondary markets:

Official Prices: Directly from the club portal, standard non-VIP ticket prices generally range from €15 to €55 across standard categories.

Resale Market: On third-party platforms like Stubhub, starting prices for basic entry typically begin around €20 to €50 , while average secondary listings range between €170 and €300 depending on section demand and availability.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Elversberg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Elversberg Form

Borussia Moenchengladbach go into the Bundesliga opener with five wins from five pre-season friendlies, scoring 20 goals and conceding just two across those matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on August 15, while their most emphatic result came in an 8-0 dismantling of Velbert. That run represents a clean sweep of their summer preparation schedule.

Elversberg recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five pre-season matches. They beat Lorient 4-1 in their final friendly on August 15 and earlier put five past Strasbourg in a 5-2 win. Their only defeat came against Viktoria Köln 1904 in mid-July. Across the five matches, they scored 12 goals and conceded six.

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Elversberg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met just once in the available records, with Borussia Moenchengladbach winning 5-0 away at Elversberg in the DFB-Pokal in December 2020. That result stands as the only head-to-head data between these sides, meaning there is limited historical context to draw on ahead of their first Bundesliga meeting.

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 DFB-Pokal Elversberg ELV 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach BMG 5 FT 5 Goals Scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Elversberg Standings

In the Bundesliga table, Borussia Moenchengladbach are currently placed fifth, while Elversberg sit seventh.