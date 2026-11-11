Bayer Leverkusen host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

In recent head-to-head meetings, fixtures between the two sides have tended to be tightly contested, including back-to-back 1–1 draws during the 2025–26 Bundesliga season. Prior to those stalemates, Leverkusen enjoyed the better run of results in this matchup, securing high-scoring victories such as a 3–1 win at Borussia-Park in January 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga kick-off?

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach kicks off at the BayArena in Leverkusen on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 12 5 Dec 2026 - 09:30 BayArena

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official ticketing platforms of both Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach, which is the primary and most reliable method for face-value tickets.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost options for the Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing-Room / Supporter Tickets: Priced between €15 and €20.

Priced between Regular Seating (Upper Tier & Corners): Generally cost between €40 and €50.

Generally cost between Premium Seating (Central Long Sides): Usually range from €70 to €80.

Usually range from Hospitality and VIP Packages: Start around €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / General Admission Resale: Typically start around €35 to €55 .

Typically start around . Mid-Tier Seating Resale: Commonly range between €90 and €130 .

Commonly range between . VIP & Hospitality Resale: Range from €220 to over €350.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Form

Leverkusen have recorded two wins and three losses across their last five fixtures in all competitions. Their most recent match ended in a 0-1 Europa League defeat to Marseille, following a 2-4 Bundesliga loss to VfB Stuttgart. Their best result in this run was a 5-2 DFB-Pokal victory over Nürnberg. Across these five games, the Werkself scored ten goals and conceded seven, with a notable 0-3 loss at Hoffenheim also on the record.

Gladbach have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat at Hamburger SV. They also drew 0-0 with Paderborn and beat VfB Stuttgart 3-2 away from home. Over the five-game sample, Blessin's side scored eight goals and conceded seven, with losses against Hoffenheim and Hamburg the low points.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, played at Mönchengladbach in February 2026 in the Bundesliga. The previous encounter, also a Bundesliga fixture, finished 1-1 at the BayArena in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Leverkusen have won two, Gladbach have won one, and two games have ended level.