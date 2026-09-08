How to get UEFA Champions League 2026/27 tickets: Draw information, qualified teams, ticket prices & more

The quest for European football’s ultimate prize returns for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League season. Featuring Europe's elite clubs battling across the expanded 36-team single league phase, every matchday promises world-class drama on the road to the Champions League Final at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid on June 5, 2027.

Following the official League Phase Draw on Thursday, August 27, 2026, held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, all 36 participating teams have discovered their eight opponents for the primary stage of the competition.

Defending back-to-back champions Paris Saint-Germain enter the campaign with a target on their backs, joined in Pot 1 by giants like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Barcelona.

UEFA Champions League 2026/27 Fixtures & Calendar

Following the draw, each club has been assigned eight fixture opponents - four at home and four away - spread across four pots. UEFA structures the league phase calendar to run from September 2026 through late January 2027.

League Phase Matchday Schedule

Matchday 1: September 8–10, 2026

Matchday 2: October 13–14, 2026

Matchday 3: October 20–21, 2026

Matchday 4: November 3–4, 2026

Matchday 5: November 24–25, 2026

Matchday 6: December 8–9, 2026

Matchday 7: January 19–20, 2027

Matchday 8: January 27, 2027 (All 18 final-day matches played simultaneously)

How does the Champions League fixture allocation work?

Every club plays two opponents from Pot 1, two from Pot 2, two from Pot 3, and two from Pot 4 (facing one team at home and one team away from each pot).

While all eight opponent matchups are determined during the draw, the exact chronological order of matches, precise match dates, and kick-off times (18:45 CET and 21:00 CET) are finalized and published by UEFA shortly after the draw to prevent stadium/city scheduling conflicts and accommodate broadcast selections.

When are the Champions League 2026/27 knockouts?

Knockout Play-offs (9th–24th Place): February 16–17 & February 23–24, 2027

Round of 16: March 9–10 & March 16–17, 2027

Quarter-finals: April 6–7 & April 13–14, 2027

Semi-finals: April 27–28 & May 4–5, 2027

Final: Saturday, June 5, 2027 (Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid)

Which teams have qualified for the Champions League 2026/27?

Pot Qualified Clubs Pot 1 Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid Pot 2 Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma, Sporting CP, Aston Villa, Porto, Manchester United, Club Brugge, Real Betis, PSV Eindhoven Pot 3 Feyenoord, Lille, Bodø/Glimt, Napoli, RB Leipzig, Villarreal, Fenerbahçe, Shakhtar Donetsk, Galatasaray Pot 4 Slavia Prague, ŠK Slovan Bratislava, VfB Stuttgart, AEK Athens, LASK, Como 1907, Lens, Viking FK, Sabah

When is the UEFA Champions League Final 2027?

Date Match Venue Tickets Sat June 5, 2027 UEFA Champions League Final (6pm CET) Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid Tickets

How to buy UEFA Champions League tickets?

Demand for UEFA Champions League fixtures is exceptionally high throughout the campaign, especially during the knockout stages and the final in Madrid.

Club Ticket Portals: For regular league phase matches and home knockout legs, buy directly through official club member sales and ballot windows.

For regular league phase matches and home knockout legs, buy directly through official club member sales and ballot windows. UEFA Official Public Ballot: Neutral tickets for the Final at Estadio Metropolitano will open for application via UEFA's official portal in March 2027.

Neutral tickets for the Final at Estadio Metropolitano will open for application via UEFA's official portal in March 2027. UEFA Resale Platform: The only official, face-value platform to buy tickets returned by other supporters once primary allocations sell out.

The only official, face-value platform to buy tickets returned by other supporters once primary allocations sell out. Secondary Marketplaces: For high-demand or last-minute matchdays, secondary platforms like LiveFootballTickets offer secondary-market options.

How much are Champions League tickets?

Primary tickets purchased directly through official club member sales or UEFA public ballots offer fixed face-value pricing

Tournament Stage / Category Seating Allocation Official Face Value Range League Phase General Admission €35 – €150 (£30 – £130) Knockouts (R16 – Semis) General Admission €50 – €350 (£45 – £300) Final: Fans First Reserved for finalists' dedicated supporters €70 – €82 (~£60 / $80–$100) Final: Category 3 Upper tiers behind goals / corners €180 – €210 (~£150 / $210) Final: Category 2 Upper/mid-tier main stands & corners €560 – €650 (~£480 / $700–$760) Final: Category 1 Prime sideline & lower-tier main stands €820 – €950 (~£700 / $1,100)

Secondary Market & Resale Ticket Prices

Prices on third-party ticket marketplaces fluctuate based on opponent popularity, fixture urgency, and stadium capacity:

League Phase: Standard fixtures typically start between $55 and $300+, though marquee matchups (e.g., Real Madrid vs. Barcelona or Liverpool vs. PSG) can exceed $600–$1,000+.

Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals: High-demand knockout ties usually start around £150 to £375+ ($200 to $500+) and average £500 to £800+.

Final: Resale prices for the Champions League Final start around $1,350 to $2,500+ for Category 3/4 seats and can rise to $5,000 to $13,000+ for prime central seating.

Who has previously won the Champions League?