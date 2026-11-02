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Wydad Casbalanca: Inside 'The Red Castle' - Morocco's most special club with fans who would 'swim to see them play in the sea'

In addition to being one of the biggest teams in North Africa, The Red Castle stands as a pillar of Moroccan identity

James Westwood

  • Wydad Casablanca are the most successful club in Morocco. They've won a record 22 Botola Pro League titles, nine Moroccan Throne Cups, and three CAF Champions League crowns among a host of other honours - all while never suffering relegation from the top-flight.

    Known as Le Chateau Rouge (The Red Castle) because of their crimson kit and fortress of a home stadium, Wydad are seen as a club that represents pride, belonging and loyalty. Wydad are a big part of Casablanca's identity as a city and have long played a vital role in the progression of the Morocco national team.

    The team is built to dominate, and it's been rare over the last century that they've fallen short. Wydad have also made more appearances at the FIFA Club World Cup than any other Moroccan side, reaching the quarter-finals in 2022, and gave a spirited account of themselves in last year's expanded tournament after being drawn in the 'Group of Death' alongside Manchester City, Juventus and Al-Ain.

    Wydad is an Arabic term that means 'love', and the team has earned the undying affection of around 18 million fans across Africa and internationally, with their story the stuff of pure legend, too.

  • Early success

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    Wydad's beloved late club president Abderrazak Mekouar is regularly featured on flags at their home stadium

    Wydad were founded by a group of young freedom fighters and nationalists during the French occupation of Morocco in 1937, led by by Mohamed Benjelloun Touimi. Another of the founders, Mohamed Mases, was late to the meeting when the club name was discussed because he had been at the cinema watching a new musical drama movie titled 'Wydad', starring the iconic Egyptian diva Umm Kulthum.

    When Mases apologised and mentioned the movie, the word resonated instantly with the rest of the group as a purely Arabic name that French authorities could not easily object to, and they voted to adopt it. Wydad Athletic Club was born, initially as a swimming and water polo team to reclaim public spaces from the French, earning the nickname 'Wydad al-Ummah' (Wydad of the Nation), with it's football section eventually formed in 1939.

    Pere Jego served as Wydad's first head coach and sporting director, and shaped the club's early success, having studied European and South American training methods. He stayed on for 13 years, delivering five domestic titles, including four on the bounce between 1948 and 1951, and three successive North African Championships, before enjoying a second spell at the club between 1953 and 1956.

    Wydad became the first club registered with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation after the country gained independence in 1956, and became national champions eight more times over the next 13 years. They had to wait until 1970 for their first Throne Cup success, though, tasting defeat in four finals before finally clinching the trophy after a final victory over Renaissance de Settat.

    In 1972, Abderrazak Mekouar became Wydad president, bringing player compensation to Moroccan football for the first time, along with corporate structure and data-driven management. He actively worked to put Wydad on the global sports map, organising friendlies against European super-clubs like Barcelona and Liverpool, while overseeing their triumph in the 1979 Mohamed V Cup - a prestigious invitational tournament staged in Morocco that featured teams from Europe, South America and Africa.

    Wydad were the only Moroccan team to win the tournament in its 27-year history, and it was one of 14 major trophies they collected in Mekouar's presidency. He died in 2009, but remains widely revered by fans as the architect of the modern Red Castle, and they still wave flags in his honour on gamedays.

  • 'Badge is earned, not worn'

    Wydad AC v Al Ain FC: Group G - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
    Getty Images Sport

    The Wydad strip and crest are both rooted in the club's core identity, and their values have stood the test of time

    Wydad's red and white colours were chosen to symbolise the passion and blood of those who fought for freedom during the colonial era. The red was also a nod to the Moroccan national flag at a time when Wydad was made up entirely of Moroccan and Muslim players, while the white represents peace and unity, and serves as a sign of respect to the city of Casablanca, which is known as 'The White House'.

    The club's badge featured a red circle embedded with intricate Arabic calligraphy spelling out 'Nadi al-Wydad al-Riyadi' (Wydad Athletic Club), and in 1960, the Islamic crescent moon was incorporated into its design, cementing Wydad's status as a national institution. Stars have also been added over the decades to commemorate the club's dominance, with two positioned at the top - one for every 10 first division titles won - and three at the bottom to represent Wydad's triumphs in the CAF Champions League.

    A prominent tifo banner in the stands displays the phrase 'the badge is earned, not worn' at Wydad home games, designed to remind all the players who don the jersey that fighting spirit, hard work and respect for the club's legacy are non-negotiables. "More than just colours, they are our identity, our pride, and our history. Made for every Wydadi who carries the love of this club in their heart," the club wrote in a statement when releasing their 2025-26 kit, which is hammered home as an annual sentiment.

    On the upper back of modern Wydad strips, right below the collar, the embossed Arabic word 'Al-Aaila' (The Family) is also included, which speaks further to the club's core philosophy of unity. The striking red crest and it's deep meaning translates to other teams under the Wydad sporting umbrella, too, including those who compete in basketball, volleyball and handball.

  • Iconic home

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    Wydad's home ground is steeped in rich history, which they share with their fiercest rivals

    Wydad does not own a private stadium. Rather, the Stade Mohammed V is owned by the City of Casablanca, and Wydad has shared the ground with arch rivals Raja CA and the Morocco national team for 71 years. Construction began in 1953 and the stadium officially opened on March 6, 1955, located right in the heart of Casablanca under the French Protectorate with a modest capacity of around 30,000 seats.

    It was originally named Stade Marcel Cerdan in honour of the legendary French-Moroccan world boxing champion who had died in a plane crash in 1949 - the same year Raja CA were founded. The venue was renamed Stade d’Honneur (The Stadium of Honour) in 1956 to sever colonial ties - and is still referred to by locals as 'Donor' to the this day. It was expanded significantly in the 1970s to accommodate massive standing-room crowds.

    The final name change was confirmed in 1981 as Casablanca was selected to host the 1983 Mediterranean Games. Stade Mohammed V was chosen as a tribute to the late King of Morocco, and another renovation took place that transformed the site from a single pitch into a major multi-sport complex, complete with an indoor gym, Olympic swimming pool and dedicated media centre.

    During this period, the ground typically held around 67,000 people, but structural limits sat at around 80,000. Lax ticketing and intense demand saw fans pack into the concrete standing terraces at even greater rate, with crowds reaching 110,000 spectators during Wydad-Raja derby games and Morocco fixtures between 1997 and 2004. Bucket seats and modern turnstiles were eventually installed to comply with modern safety guides and the capacity is now a far safer 45,000.

    However, Morocco is currently building the Grand Stade Hassan II just outside Casablanca to, they hope, host the 2030 World Cup final. The mega stadium will feature a staggering 115,000 seats, with both Wydad and Raja CA slated to transition from the ageing Stade Mohammed V establish their new base there.

  • Derby days

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    Wydad and Raja's ultras groups go to great lengths to try and outdo each other, generating an awe-inspiring atmosphere

    The Casablanca derby promises to be a more intense clash then ever over the next few years as Wydad and Raja prepare to move. It remains to be seen, however, whether the Grand Stade Hassan II will match the incredible atmosphere inside the Stade Mohammed V on derby day, which has long defined the city's football landscape.

    The current ground is divided into cultural zones: Wydad's hardcore supporters, the Ultras Winners 2005, claim the northern curve known as the Frimija Stand, while Raja's Green Boys 05 sit in the southern end.

    "The Casablanca Derby is like the Champions League final. It’s like Real Madrid and Barcelona. It’s taken really seriously," former Wydad striker and African Footballer of the Year nominee William Jebor told SandalsForGoalposts in 2017. "It’s worshipped. The whole league waits for this moment."

    Wydad are historically connected with the urban middle class, while Raja are know as 'The People's Club' after being founded by union workers. Jego actually managed both sides, and aptly captured the nature of the competition between them when asked for his preference, saying: "Wydad is a club of the heart, and Raja is a club of the mind."

    The Ultras Winners view themselves as the "first player" in the Wydad team and are globally famous for their complex stadium choreographies, giant tifos and synchronised visual displays. They look to drive the emotional tempo of every match, but the Green Boys more than hold their own in the derby, bringing raw, chaotic energy, their own intricate banners and intimidating pyrotechnics.

    With a spectacular sea of red on one side and green on the other, it's a wonder the players are able to keep their focus on the pitch instead of the stands. Most of the time, they manage it, but controversy has also been a big part of the fixture down the years.

    In 1978, Raja players left the pitch in protest after the referee sent off their goalkeeper and awarded Wydad a penalty. The spot-kick was never taken, and Wydad were eventually awarded a 1-0 win, as they were up by that scoreline at the time of the stoppage. In a Throne Cup quarter-finals meeting in 1996, meanwhile, Raya stormed to a 5-1 win, the largest margin of victory in derby history, which sparked ugly post-match brawls and accusations from Wydad fans that the team had quit.

    Two games made headlines across the world in 2001, starting with an April encounter that initially ended in a 3-0 win for Wydad. However, Raja were able to prove that Wydad had fielded an ineligible substitute, Abdelhaq Ait Laarif, following a media and bureaucratic war that lasted weeks. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation ultimately awarded the three points to Raja, leaving Wydad officials enraged.

    Tragedy followed in the Throne Cup that September. What should have been a celebration of Moroccan football in the 100th edition of the Casablanca derby turned into a nightmare as 22-year-old Wydad defender Youssef Belkhouja collapsed on the pitch and died of a heart attack at the age of 26.

    More recently, violence has overshadowed the fixture. Mass arrests have been common, with 46 people detained after a derby match in 2022 for suspected involvement in rioting, public intoxication, and theft, in addition to committing acts of violence against public order authorities, with four police officers reportedly left injured.

    The derby's reputation is mostly positive, though. The sheer scale of the event draws football tourists and groundhoppers from Europe and beyond, delivering a mouth-watering combination of artistic creativity, football passion and pure sporting theatre.

  • Golden eras

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    Welsh icon John Toshack enjoyed a memorable two-year spell in charge at Wydad, and laid the foundations for continental dominance

    Wydad's first glorious era in the professional ranks came between 1990 and 1994, in which time they won seven trophies, including three league titles and their maiden CAF Champions League. They finally conquered Africa's most prestigious tournament by beating Sudan's Al Hilal 2-0 on aggregate in the final, led by Ukrainian coach Yuri Sebastienko.

    However, the Red Castle endured a 13-year league title drought after their 1993 success - a period that was defined by internal management crisis and frequent coaching changes that left fans frustrated, which is ultimately why the Ultras Winners formed in 2005. A year later, Wydad finally reached the top of the table again, and in the most dramatic fashion possible.

    The entire season came down to a Casablanca derby against Raja on May 24, with Wydad only needing a draw to pip AS FAR Rabat to the trophy. Raja threatened to spoil the party, though, taking an early second-half lead that they held all the way through to the sixth minute of stoppage time, when a miracle happened.

    Wydad defender Hicham Louissi cut inside from the left around 25 yards from goal and unleashed a thunderous strike with his right foot that flew into the far top corner, sparking absolute bedlam in the red half of the Stade Mohammed V. Dubbed 'The Tsunami Goal' due to it's magnitude and severe weather warnings that had been circulating in the days before the game, it cemented Louissi as a hero.

    "When I saw the ball hit the top corner of the net, I honestly couldn't breathe. The sound from the Wydad fans was deafening," he told Moroccan media when recalling that moment. "I felt like I was carried by a wave of pure emotion. To score a goal like that against our biggest rival to win the league title... It’s a moment that defines a career and a lifetime."

    Wydad went on to capture the title again in 2010, but consistency remained elusive for another four years under the presidency of Abdelilah Akram, who was vilified by the fans because of his financial mismanagement and sporting ineptitude. Things finally changed when Said Naciri was named the club's new president in 2014 and he overhauled operations, starting with the appointment of former Real Madrid and Wales manager John Toshack.

    Toshack guided Wydad to the Botola crown in his first season at the helm, significantly updating the squad's tactics and discipline. They finished second in 2015-16 and reached the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League with Toshack at the helm, and he was responsible for bringing through a golden generation of academy stars that included Achraf Dari, Badr Gaddarine, and Aymane El Hassouni.

    Toshack was sacked in September 2016, but he built the core blueprint of the team that would go on to dominate African football over the next five years. "I am very very proud to be part of the history of this club, thank you very much to all the Wydaddis," he said after his exit was confirmed.

    Wydad won a league and CAF Champions League double in 2016-17, with Houcine Ammouta taking Toshack's original project to the next level. They overcame Africa's most decorated club, Al Ahly, in the final of the Champions League, winning the return leg 1-0 after a 1-1 draw in Egypt.

    A CAF Super Cup success and two more Botola wins would follow before Walid Regragui took the reins in August 21. The French-Moroccan coach repeated Ammouta's double run, with Wydad once again seeing off Al Ahly in the Champions League showpiece - this time in a one-off game.

    "We played like Real Madrid - compact, working hard, and taking our chances when they came," Regragui said after his team's 2-0 win at the Stade Mohammed V. "Wydad is a beautiful winner. We won this without massive external recruitment, relying on the values of this club and its academy."

    Regragui bid farewell to Wydad a short while later to take over as Morocco manager ahead of the 2022 World Cup. He ended up naming three Wydad players in his final squad - Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Yahya Attiat Allah, Yahya Jabrane - before helping Morocco become the first African and Arab nation to ever reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

  • Club legends

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    Wydad has been home to a plethora of gifted and devoted players over the years, including La Liga-winning defender Noureddine Naybet

    Wydad would not be the respected institution they are today without it's long list of legendary and ground-breaking players. In the late 70s and early 80s, Ezzaki Badou and Aziz Bouderbala emerged as Hall of Famers, with the former remembered as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, and the latter one of Wydad's finest ever playmakers.

    Badou spent eight years minding the Wydad net, winning five major domestic trophies, and he is the only Arab goalkeeper to ever be named African Footballer of the Year. Bouderbala, meanwhile, was a dazzling dribbler who inspired Wydad to three Throne Cup wins and the 1978 Botola, and worked for the club as technical director after his retirement.

    Perhaps the most well-known, and most gifted player to have graced the Stade Mohammed V, though, is Noureddine Naybet, the Moroccan defender with an unrivalled footballing IQ. Naybet's best years came at Deportivo la Coruna in Spain, where he won the Liga title, but he also left his mark across four years with Wydad, lifting the Botola trophy three times and serving as the bedrock of the first CAF Champions League-winning squad.

    "For me, Wydad is like a mother," Naybet told FIFA in 2023. "This is a club that has formed Noureddine Naybet not just as a player, but more importantly as a person. All credit for my success goes to Wydad the club, its fans and all Moroccan fans."

    Rachid Daoudi, meanwhile, was the chief creator behind that 1992 continental success, which was one of 12 trophies he won at Wydad. Affectionately known as 'Le gaucher magique' (The Magical Lefty) for his amazing long-range free-kicks, Daoudi was also an expert orchestrator who stepped up in the biggest matches, most notably scoring the winner in the 1997 Throne Cup final.

    Moussa Ndaw also sits alongside Naybet and Daoudi as an icon of that period. He was the first Sengalese player to win the CAF Champions League, and finished as the tournament's top scorer, banging in 62 goals for the club in total between 1989 and 1993. The lethal No.9 is also the only player to have found the net in every Casablanca derby he played in (five).

    When Wydad won the Champions League in 2017, it was again three players who stood out above the rest. Mohamed Ounajem was a traditional right winger with explosive pace and superb crossing ability; Achraf Bencharki spearheaded the attack like a lion, scoring the vital equaliser against Al Ahly in Egypt before setting up the second leg winner in Casablanca, which was scored by Walid El Karti, who set the tone for Wydad in terms of energy with his constant hustling in the middle of the park and would make 283 appearances for the club to be crowned the unofficial 'Prince of Wydad'.

    In 2022, Zouhair El Moutaraji was the undisputed talisman when bagging both goals in the final to sink Al Ahly. However, Ayman El Hassouni's distribution in the No.10 role was equally vital to Wydad's success, holding midfielder Yahya Jabrane set a shining example as captain, Dari had developed into a world-class centre-back, and Allah's overlapping runs from left-back gave the team an extra X-factor.

  • Pulling power

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    Well-known players and managers such as Nordin Amrabat continue to be drawn to Wydad despite success drying up

    Wydad have gone through another frustrating lean period since Regragui's departure. The 2022-23 season almost ended in another double, but the Red Castle ultimately finished second to FAR Rabat in the Botola by one point, and lost the CAF Champions League final as Al Ahly exacted revenge for their defeats in 2022 and 2017.

    The last three campaigns went far worse, as Wydad didn't even get near a trophy. Last season was particularly disappointing as they missed out on CAF Champions League qualification after finishing fifth in the league, and exited the Throne Cup in the round of 32.

    Despite their alarming decline, high-profile players have still been drawn to the Stade Mohammed V. Former PSV, Watford and Hull City winger Nordin Amrabat joined Wydad ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup, Ajax cult hero Hakim Ziyech arrived on a one-year deal last October, and former Monaco man Wissam Ben Yedder was given a six-month contract in January.

    Ben Yedder failed to make an impact, but Ziyech scored nine goals in 16 appearances, including a memorable hat-trick in a 3-2 win ove Hassania Agadir. The ex-Chelsea winger was being touted for a longer stay before falling out with the board, and he left for a new challenge in Brazil with Botafogo in September.

    Amrabat, meanwhile, became a firm fan favourite in his solitary year with Wydad. The 39-year-old assumed captaincy duties and never gave less than 100 percent in every game, leading Wydad TV to praise his commitment in three simple sentences: "He speaks. He leads. He lives Wydad."

    Wydad continue to pull in top quality coaches, too. To push the team back into contention for the biggest prizes over the summer, the Moroccan giants turned to former Sporting CP boss Paulo Sergio, who famously led Hearts to a historic Scottish Cup final win over Hibernian in 2012.

    "I was in negotiations with a number of clubs in the Middle East, and their financial offers were higher, but I preferred Wydad," Sergio said at his unveiling. "For me, the club's sporting project is highly attractive." Monetary gain is a bonus; the real gift Wydad gives its players and staff is a chance to be part of an eternal love story with the people of Casablanca.

    In a stirring speech to his team, Toshack once said: "This crowd wants to win, and even if you play in the middle of the sea, they will swim to you to support you. This crowd cries when they can't afford a ticket. What kind of love is this? What kind of passion? What kind of madness? We were created to love you." That's what really makes Wydad the most special club in Morocco.