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imago-sport-1085245600.jpgPRESSE SPORTS

USWNT Abroad: Lily Yohannes nets first league goal, Phallon Tullis-Joyce stars for Man Utd and Alyssa Thompson struggles to spark Chelsea

Lily Yohannes scores, Sam Coffey finds her rhythm and Phallon Tullis-Joyce shines again as Alyssa Thompson seeks a spark and Emily Fox stays steady for Arsenal.

Celia Balf

  • The clock is ticking for the U.S. Women’s National Team. In two weeks’ time, they’ll face El Salvador in the Concacaf W Championship quarterfinals as they look to book their place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

    But with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), Women’s Super League (WSL) and France’s top flight in full swing, there’s little downtime before the USWNT gather for camp. There’s still club business to handle, and several Americans across Europe are making their mark.

    Sam Coffey is starting to look like her usual dominant, ball-winning self for Manchester City after missing the beginning of the season through injury. The U.S. midfield mainstay may be coming off the bench, but she’s setting the tempo and winning tackles as City hold on to top spot in the WSL.

    Just behind them are Chelsea, where Alyssa Thompson is knocking on the door for a goal. Thompson has played more of a second-half role this season, but even when she isn’t finding the net, she’s creating chances for a stacked Chelsea attack.

    Elsewhere, Phallon Tullis-Joyce kept a clean sheet for Manchester United, Emily Fox was her usual steady and disciplined self in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Liverpool, and Lily Yohannes scored another beauty for Lyon.

    GOAL looks at how the USWNT’s stars performed abroad...

  • Another goal-scoring performance from Yohannes

    Lily Yohannes

    Yohannes scored for OL Lyonnais in the 45th minute over the weekend.

    Yohannes delivered another encouraging performance for OL Lyonnes over the weekend, scoring her first league goal of the season in a dominant 7-1 victory over RC Lens in France’s Première Ligue.

    The young midfielder found the net just before halftime, rising to meet a well-placed delivery from Damaris Egurrola and heading home to make it 5-1.

    Yohannes played until the 67th minute, with the emphatic win keeping Lyon firmly among the league’s leading sides as they chase another domestic title.

    For the attack-minded midfielder, it was another positive step as she pushes for a starting role with the USWNT. With a World Cup year approaching, more performances like this can only help strengthen her case.

  • Second-half Thompson

    Alyssa Thompson Chelsea Women 2025-26
    Getty Images

    Alyssa Thompson entered the match in the 54th minute for Chelsea.

    Thompson had to make her impact from the bench for Chelsea on Sunday, replacing Baltimore in the 55th minute against Everton but struggling to find her usual spark in the final third.

    Chelsea opened the scoring in the 28th minute, only for an own goal five minutes later to bring Everton level. The 1-1 draw ended Chelsea’s run of consecutive league victories and allowed Manchester City to move two points clear at the top of the WSL table.

    For Thompson, the challenge remains earning a more consistent place in Chelsea’s starting lineup. After being a frequent starter and a leading scorer in her first season at the club, she is looking to recapture that influence in a competitive squad.

    Her pace and ability to take on defenders are two of her superpowers, but at this level, the end product matters, too. Thompson had more than half an hour to help Chelsea find a winner, but the breakthrough never came. With a starting role on the wing for the USWNT also up for grabs, she has plenty to push for in the weeks ahead.

  • Tullis-Joyce earns a shutout

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd HIC
    Getty/GOAL

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Manchester United earned a 1-0 result against Aston Villa.

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce continued to show why she is one of Manchester United’s most important figures, making four saves to help secure a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

    The goalkeeper came up big during Villa’s strongest spell in the second half, producing an excellent stop to deny Amalie Vangsgaard before making a fingertip save to keep out Oriane Jean-François. It was her second consecutive WSL clean sheet and another performance that underlined her value when United are under pressure.

    United have now gone 11 matches unbeaten across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets in their last five league outings. Tullis-Joyce has been an important part of that run, and her consistency should give Emma Hayes plenty to consider.

    With the next USWNT camp approaching ahead of World Cup qualifying, Tullis-Joyce is strengthening her case for a starting spot. Regular minutes, clean sheets and saves when her team needs them most - she’s giving herself plenty to build on.

  • Coffey is finding her rhythm again

    Sam Coffey Man City Women 2025-26
    Getty Images

    Sam Coffey came in for Manchester City in the 61st minute on November 7 against West Ham.

    Coffey’s importance to both the USWNT and Manchester City goes beyond dictating the tempo. Her defensive stability, physicality and vocal leadership make her a central figure in midfield. Having her back and building minutes after missing the end of last season and the beginning of this one is massive for both teams.

    Coffey came off the bench in the 61st minute of City’s dominant 5-0 win over West Ham, helping maintain their control in midfield. She brought her usual ball-winning ability and composure in possession, keeping things ticking as City saw out another convincing victory.

    While she is still working toward a more regular starting role, these minutes are an encouraging step. With the next national team camp approaching, a healthy Coffey finding her rhythm at club level is good news for the USWNT.

    City, meanwhile, have made an impressive start to their title defense. They sit atop the WSL table with 25 points from nine matches - eight wins and one draw - and hold a two-point advantage over Chelsea.