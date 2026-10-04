USMNT Winners and Losers: Cavan Sullivan makes history and Julian Hall keeps rolling as Mauricio Pochettino's new generation crushes Mexico

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Peru win was impressive. The Chile one, too. But Mexico? How would the U.S. Men's National Team's kids handle them? Were they ready for the passion? The fire? Were they ready for a rivalry?

They were ready. Mexico wasn’t. With the youngest player in the starting XI taking center stage, the USMNT’s new generation overwhelmed its biggest rival in a statement win packed with moments that will be replayed for years.

Julian Hall scored the first, Cavan Sullivan scored the second, and Malik Tillman finished the U.S.'s onslaught with the third as the Americans ran away as winners over a 10-man El Tri. The match was labeled as the "Duel in the Desert", but it was no duel; it was a beatdown, one headlined by the teenagers who were the biggest part of it.

Hall, of course, has been tormenting teams all window, having now scored three in three. Sullivan joined him, scoring his first goal from range to create a highlight and memory that will live long in USMNT lore. And then there was Tillman, adding insult to injury by punishing Mexico for a third moment of lax defending.

It's often hard to contextualize a friendly so early in the cycle. There's much more to play for over these next few years and plenty of bigger games on the horizon. But, for the USMNT, this felt big. It felt like an arrival and, perhaps, a turning of the tide led by the newest members of CONCACAF's oldest rivalry.