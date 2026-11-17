The NWSL semifinals had a little bit of everything: free-kick brilliance, highlight-worthy finishes and an upset of the defending champions. Now, the Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current are one win from the title.

The Spirit secured their third consecutive championship appearance with a 2-1 victory over the Utah Royals on Saturday, while the Current knocked out top-seeded Gotham FC on Sunday to end the reigning champions’ repeat bid.

Trinity Rodman continues to find ways to make a difference. After scoring 14 regular-season goals and adding a brace against Angel City in the quarterfinals, she turned provider in the semis. Clara Luvanga supplied Washington’s winning finish, but Rodman’s selfless play and relentless work rate were just as central to getting the Spirit back to the final.

Washington’s pieces are coming together at the right time. Sofia Cantore, Rodman and Luvanga have found their rhythm in attack, while Esme Morgan and Tara Rudd continue to anchor the defense. Utah pushed the Spirit, but Washington had the confidence and quality to see it through.

Kansas City brought its own fireworks. Croix Bethune opened the scoring against Gotham with a superb free kick before Haley Hopkins delivered the winner with a far-post half-volley. With Temwa Chawinga, Michelle Cooper, Bethune and Hopkins clicking — and Debinha contributing off the bench - the Current have plenty of ways to hurt an opponent.

Rodman and Bethune helped put their teams one step closer to a trophy. For Gotham and Utah, promising seasons ended one match short of the championship stage.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from the NWSL semifinals…