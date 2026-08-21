The bizarre story of Quincy Promes: The Netherlands and Ajax star convicted for drug trafficking and stabbing his cousin

There were early signs of trouble in Promes despite his obvious promise as a footballer. He joined Ajax’s youth academy when he was 10 years old and came close to a professional deal but was expelled at the age of 16.

"I had a big mouth," Promes admitted years later. "I always said what I thought, but not always at the right time. At the same time, I was greedy on the field, confident that I was the best footballer in the world. After all, I was in the Ajax academy, which is every Dutch boy's dream. But at one point, my behaviour became so annoying to those around me that they kicked me out.

"When this happened, I began to understand that I really had nothing. There was no bus to pick me up from home, I had to take the train, which I couldn't afford, and I had nowhere to eat. Honestly, I cried for days. I even considered quitting and giving up football. It was really hard for me. It was a very dangerous moment for me – one wrong step and you're out on the street, but I started fighting for my dream; I wanted to play football too much."

Another "very dangerous moment" or two would occur later, but for years Promes seemed to have overcome his struggles. He was snapped up by Twente and sent on loan to help Erik ten Hag’s Go Ahead Eagles earn Eredivisie promotion in 2012-13, with Promes winning the league’s Talent of the Season award. He then returned to Enschede to fire Twente to a third-place finish in the top-flight, impressing Spartak Moscow enough to pay around €15 million in the summer of 2014.

He was spectacular for Spartak. The Dutchman was named the club’s Player of the Year in his first and second seasons, but it was in the 2016-17 campaign that true greatness was achieved. His goal contributions – 12 goals and nine assists – were vital in winning their first Premier League crown in 16 years.

Promes went on a four-game scoring run, including a 2-1 win against Zenit St Petersburg in which he also set up the 80th minute winner, and a stoppage-time goal of his own to beat Orenburg 3-2. He finished top of the Premier League assist chart, and it was no surprise when a survey of 279 journalists voted him the 2017 Player of the Year.

"I wanted to make history with the club, and now we're champions. I think many will remember me," he said. "I've worked incredibly hard every year to reach this level. I'm in my fourth year with the team, and being named the best player of the year is a fantastic feeling."

The following season, he was the top scorer and assist provider in the division even though Spartak finished third. In 2018, Promes decided four years in Moscow was enough and departed from Russia with love. The media agreed he was now too good for the Premier League, with Championat labelling him a "rare breed" and declaring the €20m transfer to Sevilla "well-deserved and a clear boost" for the Spanish side.

It didn’t work out as planned. The new signing spent the first half of the season as a substitute struggling to fit into their narrow style of play. While he eventually found a place in the starting XI later in the season, Promes hardly had the chance to shine in La Liga. After a year he snapped up the offer to return to Ajax.