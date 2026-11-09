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MLS 1-1GOAL

MLS Winners and Losers: Nashville SC make history, Lionel Messi claims Golden Boot and managers pay the cost for disappointing campaigns

Decision Day itself might not have been the most gripping thing, but records were set and some big franchises missed out on the playoffs.

Tom Hindle

  • Right, that's done with then. Was Decision Day the sexiest thing ever? Not really. Two things of real interest happened here. The first was that Nashville SC continued their magnificent run and set a new MLS points record - a thoroughly deserved achievement after a magnificent season.

    The second is that there was perhaps a bit of cosmic justice out West. RSL did a really brave thing in taking the money for livewire winger Zavier Gozo. But they managed to weather the storm, survive his loss, and just about sneak into the playoffs. This is "good" MLS, selling and surviving when you don't always want to spend big.

    Since then, though, things have gotten a bit messy. There have been a fair few sackings since the final whistle of the final game blew. There's been plenty of fallout too, with some of the playoff matches looking pretty tantalizing.

    Anyway, here's a bit of an analysis as GOAL looks at the Winners & Losers of Decision Day - and the strange subsequent 48 hours...

  • WINNER: Lionel Messi

    FBL-MLS-INTER MIAMI-FC CINCINNATI
    AFP

    Messi scored 26 goals this season, claiming MLS's Golden Boot

    Let's get this formality out of the way, largely because it was a formality for the man himself. Messi won the Golden Boot. Expecting anyone else to do a similar thing would be more than a tad naive. Indeed, of all of the winners of any given statistical category, "Messi Golden Boot" might have been the easiest to predict in January.

    So, yeah, well done, Leo, for doing the thing all of us knew you really could.

  • LOSER: Pascal Jansen

    New York City FC v Red Bull New York
    Getty Images Sport

    Pascal Jansen was fired by NYCFC after the final game of the regular season

    This writer is actually something of a Pascal Jansen defender. There are a number of reasons for that. The first is that he did a remarkably good job in 2025 with a not-all-that-good squad. NYCFC, no doubt, overperformed by making it to the Eastern Conference finals. That, in this writer's opinion, should earn you enough credit in the bank to survive a season ravaged by injury and general underperformance.

    But it is clear that it's high time for a clean slate in New York City. There's a new stadium ready to be opened. This team probably needs a star man. And a big name coach behind him, backing it all up, certainly wouldn't hurt. Jansen is a smart tactician. He's good with the press. With a fully fit squad, he's probably a playoff coach. But is he the box office guy that the #brand needs? Probably not.

  • WINNER: The kids!

    Chicago Fire FC v Philadelphia Union
    Getty Images Sport

    Sullivan finished the season by scoring twice for the Union.

    Ok, we're generalizing here. But there is only so much space to fill, and there are too many young talents to fill it. So, let's just say this: on the final day of the MLS regular season, the following two youngsters found the net:

    - Cavan Sullivan (twice)

    - Adri Mehmeti

    That's not bad for USMNT hopefuls out there. Sullivan has endured a bit of a rough spot with a couple of knocks. Mehmeti hasn't really struggled, but a late-season collapse saw his New York Red Bulls miss the playoffs for the second year in a row. Basically, the kids needed this - and now it's off to USMNT camp to prove they can do it on the biggest of stages.

  • LOSER: Raphael Wicky

    Sporting Kansas City v Minnesota United FC
    Getty Images Sport

    Wicky was fired by Sporting KC after leading them to the worst record in the West

    It feels mean to pick on managers - this writer is always pro-manager. But the 72 hours following season's end are always sacking time. That's just how it is. Some of the dismissals make a little sense here. Robin Fraser couldn't get a tune out of Toronto. Jansen's firing might have been harsh, but he was working a big job and failed to do the playoff thing.

    Wicky's sacking, though, is puzzling. Everyone expected Sporting KC to be bad. This wasn't an MLS-caliber roster at the start of the season. What did you expect, then? Wicky always felt like a bit of a 'rebuild' manager for a club that was doing just that. The question is, then: what is Sporting Director David Lee cooking?

  • WINNER: Laurent Courtois

    Columbus Crew v CF Montreal
    Getty Images Sport

    Courtois has led Columbus to a playoff spot despite a tricky start to the season.

    Mr. Courtois, we owe you an apology. Very few were familiar with your game. Ok, here's the Crew's season arc. They lost the best manager in MLS. They lost their best attacker to a season-ending knee injury. They then went and lost a lot of football matches. But in mid-September, something clicked. Orlando, Montreal and Inter Miami were swept aside. This team found a little bit of form. And they did so in a very Columbus way: possession, accurate passing, smart build-up.

    Yes, they lack cutting edge, which will no doubt cost them in the playoffs. But Courtois has taken a shell of a team here and coached them into a playoff spot that seemed so, so far away.

  • LOSER: L.A. teams

    Los Angeles Football Club v LA Galaxy
    Getty Images Sport

    It was a rough end to the season for both Los Angeles sides - who underperformed in different ways.

    Well that was miserable. It was always going to be a tough season for the Galaxy, who miss Riqui Puig's pausa and control so, so much. They aren't the same side without him. A 2-1 loss to RSL on the final day to boot them from the playoffs stings. But is anyone surprised?

    However, LAFC? Wow. Many, including this writer, had them as Western Conference faves. The Marc Dos Santos seemed a good manager. Son Heung-Min is a very good footballer. So is Denis Bouanga. There's a bunch of talent elsewhere here, too. And yes, they didn't have anything to play for heading into the last day of the season. But four games without a win to end things and a tricky trip to St. Louis CITY SC in the first round of the playoffs? Not a great week in LA.