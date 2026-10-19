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MLS Winners and Losers: Lionel Messi bails out Inter Miami again, Antoine Griezmann transforms Orlando City and Sam Sarver’s beer antics turn ugly

A mixture of crowd drama and on-field brilliance made for a compelling weekend of fixtures in MLS.

Tom Hindle

  • Earlier this season, FC Dallas reserve forward Sam Sarver went viral for catching a beer thrown at him and chugging it. At the time, it looked quite cool, a player leaning into the "banter" culture of this sport. Silly? Sure. But nothing to see here.

    Well, he had another crowd interaction this weekend. This time, Sarver picked up a beer, threw it into the crowd, and then flipped off the home fans after his visiting side bagged a late equalizer. He was sent off. Is this good? Should we feel good about this? When does the "bantz" become, ya know, throwing a beer at someone's head and potentially dangerous?


    These are existential questions, and can be addressed in many, many more words. But there is more to this league than that. Football actually happened. And a lot of it was pretty intriguing, too. Inter Miami continued their not-very-good-but-hard-carried-by-Lionel Messi act. Antoine Griezmann's ridiculous numbers are starting to add up to something material. And then a word for poor Yoann Damet, who has coached his heart out and seen a record undefeated streak finally fall.


    Things are less promising for FC Cincinnati. At the start of the season, they were outside, trendy MLS Cup contenders. Evander is fun. Kevin Denkey can score goals. But the defense has been woeful - they now have the second-worst unit in MLS with 70 goals conceded. They are ninth in the East, and after a crushing 2-0 derby loss to Columbus in which they outshot their nearest rivals, 23-3, it is time for alarm bells to ring in Cincy.

    GOAL runs through the Winners and Losers of the MLS weekend...

  • WINNER: Lionel Messi

    Atlanta United FC v Inter Miami CF
    Getty Images Sport

    Messi scored two wonderful goals in four minutes to carry Miami to a 3-1 win over Atlanta United.

    Well, yeah. We probably overestimate the power of the "hard carry" in sports. This is basically when a single individual is perceived to have been the sole reason for any given team's success over the course of the season. Mo Salah, for example, broke the Premier League contributions record in 2024-25. Liverpool won the league. That was a "Salah hard carry."

    To be fair, football is a bit more complex, as a team that did its part to allow Salah to shine. Remove, say, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai from the right side of that midfield, and Salah's influence wanes.

    Anyway, Messi and Miami is the exception that proves the rule. Basically, aside from maybe Luis Suarez on one and a half legs, this team is a mess. There is no real balance. They are a liability defensively. Neither goalkeeper has shown anything resembling solidity all year. It's "get the ball to Leo and watch magic happen." And so it proved Saturday. Two goals for Messi. Atlanta outshot them, 21-7. Miami won 3-1.

    And then at full time, they had the absolute nerve to do this:

    What a silly sport.

  • LOSER: Yoann Damet

    Yoann Damet St. Louis CITY
    Getty

    Yoann Damet's St. Louis let a 2-0 lead slip against a Minnesota United side that found real life

    You have to feel for Yoann Damet. In fairness, the manager hasn't really made a bad decision all season. He has seen immense change in his roster, but trusted so vehemently in the process that it all clicked at the right time. St. Louis CITY got hot, went on a record undefeated streak, and are now contenders for the West. There are no doubts there.

    But there is a real tragic element to how the streak ended Saturday night. St. Louis were up 2-0 at the half and cruising. Minnesota, to their absolute credit, fought back bravely. But their winning blow came thanks to a cruel, cruel deflection. Yes, St. Louis lost his game; there is no reason to pretend that they didn't. But there was also an element of really harsh luck to it all. A tough one for an excellent manager.

  • WINNER: Antoine Griezmann

    griezmann

    Griezmann's production has fired Orlando from also-rans into playoff contenders

    Here's a shocking statement: Antoine Griezmann is very good at soccer. But somehow, he has gone a little bit under the radar. The truth is, he joined an Orlando City side that simply wasn't any good when he showed up. They leaked goals for the first half of the season, and even if Griezmann was a decent marketing signing... so what?

    Well, it's starting to pan out. First, there's the stats: in 14 starts he has 18 goal contributions. His chance creation, key passes, and accurate passes numbers are all absolutely absurd. On Saturday he had ORLANDO BLOODY CITY playing footy like this:

    Oh yeah, he also bagged two of his own. The question is, then: does Griezmann make Orlando better? There are plenty of athletes who are otherworldly individually, but hold back their teams as a whole (yes, this is a random stray at Kylian Mbappe). Well, here's a fact for you: when Griezmann signed, Orlando were out of the playoff spots and had fired their head coach. They're now in seventh, and putting real distance between themselves and a dreaded wildcard game.

  • LOSER: Son Heung-Min

    New York City FC v Los Angeles Football Club
    Getty Images Sport

    Son missed a potential game-winner late on as LAFC settled for a disappointing draw with NYCFC

    Sonny can't quite get it right this season.

    Whether it be the coaching changes or the inevitable impact of Father Time, the Korean has looked a shadow of himself in front of goal. And this was best encapsulated by one singular moment late in LAFC's game against NYCFC. Son found an inch of space, and he took off into open grass. You could see the goal happening before the ball left his foot - low shot, bottom corner, across the keeper.

    Instead, it pinged off the post and went out. LAFC settled for a drab 1-1 draw. Son looked miffed. You'd still be foolish to bet against him, but this simply has not been Son's season.

  • WINNER: Bruce Arena

    San Diego FC v San Jose Earthquakes
    Getty Images Sport

    Bruce Arena snagged a valuable point against Nashville to see the Eastern Conference leaders delay their Supporters' Shield celebrations

    Jose Mourinho once used the phrase "spoil the party" to describe a Chelsea win at Liverpool in 2014. Basically, his opponent was on the verge of a league title. Mourinho, ego and all, basically said: "Not on my watch." And he got it right. Chelsea won 2-0. They spoiled the party.

    You can imagine Bruce Arena saying the same thing to his San Jose side Saturday night. Visiting Nashville needed a win to secure the Supporters' Shield. San Jose, in preventing that, could push back the inevitable for at least a week. And so they did. Nashville took the lead. But San Jose responded with a 70th-minute penalty from the impressive Preston Judd. Hany Mukhtar somehow escaped a red card for a nasty kick out at his opposite number, too.

    It marked another fine showing in what has been an impressive second campaign for Arena in the Bay Area. They are in fourth and clinched the playoffs this weekend after narrowly missing it last season. They're playing some good stuff. And consider the party spoiled.

  • BOTH: Sam Sarver

    imago-sport-1081757621.jpg
    Ball Raw Images

    Sarver made headlines for a calamitous red card against Houston Dynamo this weekend.

    Right, question. Is this cool or just really obnoxious? Sam Sarver was sent off for this. GOAL thinks it's deserved and childish. The streets disagree. Have at it: