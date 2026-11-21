Before leaving the United States and travelling to England to be officially presented as Manchester United's new manager, Mauricio Pochettino made an appearance on TNT Sports alongside DaMarcus Beasley, and the former Manchester City winger couldn't resist taking a swipe at the Argentine.
"Manchester's blue and will always be blue," said Beasley, prompting Pochettino to issue a defiant response that will have no doubt gone down very well with Red Devils fans: "No way. You will see. Give me time and that is going to start to change."
United have only given Pochettino an initial two-and-a-half-year contract, which may not be enough time to shift the balance of power given the team is currently languishing in the Premier League's relegation zone, but he can certainly put the foundations in place.
"The new challenge is a big challenge, but at the same time it's adrenalin you want to feel. We need to add our common sense," Pochettino added. "We know the situation is not a situation that deserves to be a club like Manchester United, the fan base is amazing."
If he can oversee a swift turnaround that culminates in European qualification, Pochettino will then be expected to put his "common sense" to good use in the summer transfer market and overhaul United's mediocre squad. To have any hope of making Manchester red again, a marquee signing is needed to build the team around, and the obvious choice is Cole Palmer.
The Chelsea playmaker rose to Premier League prominence under Pochettino's guidance at Stamford Bridge, and a reunion could help him rediscover his very best form after a frustrating year. Palmer would also be the ideal replacement for Bruno Fernandes, who has gone from being United's undisputed talisman to a disruptive influence in a matter of months, and must be cut loose if Pochettino is to start fostering the healthy atmosphere needed for rapid growth.