There have been few reasons for optimism for Leicester fans in the last few years. Amid three relegation disasters across four seasons, the Foxes have endured continued uncertainty surrounding ownership as well as constant downgrading of the team.

When they failed to win any of their first three League One games this season, it appeared there may be no end in sight to their woes.

There has, however, been a beacon of hope illuminating the darkness over that period: the £100 million Seagrave training complex.

For all the degradation at senior level and the administrative ambiguity, Leicester’s youth system has managed to churn out talent after talent to help fill the void left by dwindling first-team investment.

Years after the likes of Ben Chilwell, Harvey Barnes and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall broke through and moved on, Luke Thomas, Kasey McAteer, Jason Monga, Ben Nelson, Will Alves and Sammy Braybrooke have proven the sustainability of the production line.

In Louis Page, though, they have a precocious local hero determined to bring them back from the brink.

As smart and tidy off the ball as he is on it, Page has already caught the attention of Arsenal and Manchester United, but it is the confidence of Russell Martin that has helped lift his game to a new level.