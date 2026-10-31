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London City Lionesses are a WSL force - but can Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas & Co. challenge for the title?

Sat third after seven games, it's clear that London City Lionesses could qualify for the Women's Champions League - but could they also win the league?

Ameé Ruszkai

  • When London City Lionesses welcome Manchester City to the English capital on Sunday afternoon, the ground will be buzzing with Ballon d'Or related excitement. Indeed, any match-going fan will have the opportunity to get a look at the prestigious award ahead of kick-off after Alexia Putellas, London City's marquee summer signing, was officially crowned the best player in the world ahead of the club's biggest game of the season so far.

    As fitting as it was for Harry Kane to get his hands on a first Golden Ball in his home city on Monday, as the ceremony left Paris for the first time since 2015, it was also fitting that Putellas was awarded her third in the place she now calls home. It was an accolade earned for her performances during her final season at Barcelona, who she left in the summer to move to England, but it is the London City squad that has spent the days since making a fuss over their new captain's big achievement.

    Whether admiring the trophy in person at the team's facility, with Putellas kindly allowing youth team players to take photos with it, or cheering while team-mate Danielle van de Donk presented the elegant midfielder with the golden boots Nike sent in the aftermath, it is this group that is now reaping the rewards of sharing a dressing room with Putellas.

    On Sunday, they will hope that she can deliver a performance that underlines why she was the right choice to receive the eighth Ballon d'Or Feminin. There could be no better Women's Super League fixture for Putellas to play off the back of the achievement, as the reigning champions come to town.

    Through the first seven games of the season, this London City side has shown that it could have the potential to do something special. The big question in the summer was whether all their star signings, Putellas among them, could come together to propel this budding project towards the top of the WSL table. Sitting third at this early stage, Sunday presents London City with the opportunity to really underline their top three credentials and maybe, just maybe, their title credentials.

  • Finding cohesion

    London City Lionesses 2026-27
    Getty Images

    Despite plenty of change in the summer, London City have coped well to make a strong start to the new season

    When a club has a good but busy transfer window, the question is always whether all the ingredients can come together to make a cohesive final product. One only has to look at the early stages of this current season, and across the city of London at Arsenal, to see how it can go in a different direction.

    The situations of the Gunners and London City have a lot of differences, and the trickier fixtures the former have started the season with have to be noted in particular. The Lionesses, meanwhile, have faced five of the bottom eight through seven games. But the point to be made is that London City deserve credit for how they have dealt with so much change, given it is not easy to do so.

    Right now, the Lionesses sit third in the WSL table, having scored the joint-third most goals in the division and only conceded more than leaders Chelsea. Their underlying numbers are good, too. Only Chelsea have higher expected goals (xG) total, while no team has generated a higher xG per shot in the division or converted shots at a more clinical rate.

    A quick look at the numbers might suggest it has not been quite as convincing at the other end, with their xG against only the seventh best in the WSL. Indeed, the goals conceded in their one WSL defeat to date did not make for a good watch, with London City's high line caught out twice by West Ham's strength in transition.

    However, this squad has had a whole host of injuries in defence to deal with, so the fact they have conceded the joint-second-fewest goals in the division is applaudable and bodes well for when those absent return.

    Elene Lete deserves a lot of praise in particular. The goalkeeper had a tough first season at the club and when England icon Mary Earps was recruited in the summer, it looked like she would lose her starting role. But she has fought off competition from her new team-mate to remain first-choice, performing to a much higher level thus far.

  • Better circumstances

    Eder Maestre 2026
    Getty Images

    Head coach Maestre was able to get his ideas across well in the summer, with early recruitment aiding the cause

    So, how have London City managed to bring everything together this well and this quickly?

    Well, this summer was actually much less disruptive for the squad, despite eight incomings and 12 outgoings. That's because those new arrivals were all in before the end of July, whereas last year seven new faces came in from August onwards.

    “I think we're all better from our experience last year and able to help the new players adapt better now,” Alanna Kennedy, one of those to join just before the 2025-26 season, said when GOAL asked about the turnover in the summer. “Hopefully it makes it a little bit more seamless.”

    It has looked like that thus far. Also aiding the cause has been the continuity from last season of head coach Eder Maestre, who was appointed during the winter break of the previous campaign. After trying to implement his ideas in a short space of time and midway through a season, the Spaniard has since had an entire summer to get those across.

    "Everyone's familiar with what he's expecting from us, with his philosophy and our playing style," Kennedy added. "Then, for the new players, it's been easier for us to be able to help them understand what he wants."

  • Chance to make a statement

    Alexia Putellas London City Lionesses 2026-27
    Getty Images

    Putellas has made a solid start to life in England but London City could still do with her replicating her Ballon d'Or-winning form

    It's not been perfect. Defeat to West Ham was frustrating, as was the manner in which they drew with Liverpool at the weekend. Not every victory has come with a convincing display either, though there have been some outstanding performances, not least in the 6-1 hammering of Tottenham. "I think there are a lot of positives to remark upon," Maestre said this week. "That's why I'm very happy with the way everything is going."

    Most encouraging should be that it still feels like there is more to come out of this team. It doesn't feel like Putellas has quite had her big breakout game in the WSL yet, for example, where she has really announced herself to the division, even though she has made a solid start with three goals and an assist from her first seven appearances. Similar could be said of some other star names too.

    Could those statement displays come in the next few weeks? After giving themselves a great platform, which has them third in the division with 16 points from their first seven games, London City face Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their next five games. This is where their top-three credentials will really be put to the test. This is where you want your Ballon d'Or winner to step up and guide the team to results that might not just underline its potential to finish in a European spot, but to genuinely threaten beyond that.

    "This is a game that really can [measure] what could be your potential in the competition," Maestre said ahead of Man City's visit. How will his side look coming out of it? We'll soon see.