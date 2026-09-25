USMNT projected XI vs. Peru: Julian Hall gets his chance, Gio Reyna steps into the spotlight as Mauricio Pochettino balances youth and experience
Saturday could be a day to remember for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s next generation - and one to file away for future trivia nights. Several players could earn their first caps, with the hope that those first appearances will be the first of many.
The only question is what those first caps will look like: will it be a start or a cameo? Will the XI be a full-on youth movement or a more tempered easing-in with a veteran presence? Only Mauricio Pochettino knows for sure, but, given the manager's comments throughout the week, it's safe to make a pretty good guess.
Throughout the weeks leading up to and during USMNT camp, Pochettino has looked to ease expectations. His squad features eight teenagers, all at varying levels of readiness for the international level. Some, he's said, are closer than others, but that also doesn't mean it's wise to throw these kids into the fire after just a few days of training.
Therefore, if there is a game to lean on the veterans, this one may be it. With that in mind, here is what the USMNT lineup could look like, at least initially, before Pochettino's subs open up the game and the player pool.
GK: Matt Freese
Pochettino could go in different directions here. He could hand the reins to young Diego Kochen. He could give Chris Brady his second cap. Or he could perhaps give newcomer Brian Schwake a runout as a reward for his MLS breakout.
However, to borrow a term from pro wrestling, any of those choices could feel like the burying of Matt Freese. It might be smarter, then, for Pochettino to show a little bit of faith in the NYCFC goalkeeper and rebuild his confidence following his part in the infamous ending to the World Cup for the Americans.
To be clear, that's not to say Freese will start in 2030. He may not even be involved at that point. However, he is involved now, and it is crucial to both support him and build him back up. Because of that, we'll give Freese the nod as he begins the process of putting Belgium behind him.
LB: Antonee Robinson
For several years now, the left back spot has been divided into two camps: Robinson and then everyone else. The hope is that, at some point, the "everyone else" contingent can close the gap a bit.
Maybe that happens this camp. Peyton Miller is a rising star, with the potential to be the USMNT's left back of the future. Still, Robinson is the team's left back of the present, which is why he gets the start here as Miller builds into his USMNT career throughout this camp.
CB: Auston Trusty
With Tim Ream's national team career likely at an end, Trusty is one of several contenders vying for that starting center back spot. He's one with experience on the club level, but not as much internationally, with just 10 caps to his name so far.
However, he did make the most of one of his caps this summer, scoring in the USMNT's World Cup clash with Turkey. For years, Trusty has been right on the fringes of a real chance and, particularly after the World Cup, he deserves that chance now.
CB: George Campbell
At West Brom, Campbell wears the captain's armband. With the USMNT, he's a newcomer with just one January camp cap to his name. That, then, puts Campbell into a unique place as he is a veteran leader on the club level but is a newcomer to the international one.
It's worth it, then, to see how he fares. With Chris Richards arriving late to camp and fresh off a tough summer injury, there's no rush to throw him out there. Why not test Campbell, then, to see how he fares against another contender in Trusty while saving Richards to mentor Neil Pierre at some point later?
RB: Alex Freeman
Less than a year after leaving Orlando City SC, Freeman is back in the city as a World Cup veteran and Villarreal player. Because of that, you have to start him here, right?
Freeman thrived this summer in a unique role, one that ultimately allowed him to score a goal against Australia. It's been a rapid rise for the fullback, who is now finding more comfort at Villarreal, too. In some ways, Freeman is the bridge between the senior veterans and the new kids. When you factor that in alongside his Orlando roots, he's a safe bet to start here.
CM: Tyler Adams
There's no denying Adams' importance to the USMNT. He is still the top dog at the No. 6 position, and he remains a leader within the group, with invaluable experience.
It's why guys like Adri Mehmeti look up to him and want to play with him. That day could soon come, too. Regardless of who is around him, Adams is someone who can be counted on to lead, which is why he could certainly wear the armband in this game.
CM: Malik Tillman
After the World Cup, the consensus was that Malik Tillman was ready for bigger and better. It hasn't quite gone that way with his club team, Leverkusen. He's yet to really build on his World Cup momentum, where he stunned fans with two crucial, incredible free kicks.
Now back with the USMNT, Tillman can slide right back into that role he thrived in this summer as something of a No. 8. In that role, he was crucial to how the U.S. played, contributing in every phase in ways that we hadn't seen before. Doing so again would lift his confidence and, perhaps, set him up for better performances going forward.
CM: Yunus Musah
He's back, and there might just be a role for him in this particular team.
With no Weston McKennie in the group, Musah is a player who can fit into the place the Juventus star occupied this summer. Musah isn't as creative as his 2022 World Cup teammate, but he is a player who will likely operate better without the restrictions of being a No. 6 and the pressure of being a No. 10. Let him roam, drive the ball forward, and manage pressure - all are things he can do.
If not Musah, Sebastian Berhalter is another player who could occupy this spot, too.
LW: Gio Reyna
The USMNT have stuck by Reyna when he wasn't playing. Now that he is, it's a good time to see what a difference those minutes can make.
Reyna is among the more experienced members of this team, which makes him something of a leader, too. At just 23, though, he still has plenty of potential, particularly if the move to Strasbourg brings the consistent playing time everyone hopes it will. It'll be crucial not to overwork Reyna, just like everyone else, but he deserves this start and a good run of minutes this camp to make things happen.
RW: Sergino Dest
There are two players in this camp with a real argument that they're the most in-form. The first is Sergino Dest, who has been magnificent for PSV to start the season. The other is Cavan Sullivan, who is scoring goal after goal for the Philadelphia Union to earn his first call-up at 16.
Pochettino seems eager to manage the hype around Sullivan, though, and while he could start, it would seem the best path for the teenager is to ease him in and let the hype build a little bit more naturally. If that's the plan, Dest can start here, then, and try to create on the right-hand side as a wingback/winger.
ST: Julian Hall
The striker position is in an interesting spot. Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, and Haji Wright are all missing, which means there are no World Cup veterans in this group.
Who, then, can step up? Hall seems to be a good candidate as a high-upside player and, to be clear, one of the few out-and-out strikers in camp. Damion Downs is here, but he was a late addition, while Justin Ellis is also a contender to start, especially with his Orlando ties. We'll go with Hall, though, and let him split time with Ellis, who will get a hometown welcome among the substitutes.