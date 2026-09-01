Jonathan David escapes Juventus, Santi Gimenez gets a fresh start, but Liga MX stars are left stranded - Canada and Mexico transfer window Winners and Losers

It has been a strange transfer window. The numbers worldwide are absolutely eye-watering. Premier Clubs have spent north of $4 billion. Total spend across Europe's top-flight leagues is nearing $7 billion. Everyone, everywhere is splashing the cash. Lost in the numbers here is the fact that there are real-life people involved. When money is this big, the players themselves almost get forgotten.

Yet there are actual humans here. Some transfers will turn out to be good. Others will be bad. Plenty will be thoroughly mediocre. And that brings us nicely onto CONCACAF. It's been a good summer for the USMNT, who have seen the right players move to better situations. And there are few gripes to be found around those that stuck with their sides.

For Canada and Mexico, though, things are a bit different. There have been some clear wins, with Santi Gimenez and Jonathan David bailing from Serie A. However, other moves - or a lack thereof - might not have been so beneficial for a career. GOAL looks at the Winners and Losers among CONCACAF stars in the transfer market...