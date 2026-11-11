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Cavan Sullivan GFX 1-1GOAL

‘Thanks dude!’ - Cavan Sullivan embraces USMNT ‘little brother’ role, opens up on meeting Christian Pulisic and the initiation song that helped him fit in

From singing The Police to meeting childhood idol Christian Pulisic, Cavan Sullivan is embracing life as the USMNT's little brother - and loving every minute of it.

Ryan Tolmich

  • FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- Many would view Cavan Sullivan's stunning goal against Mexico as the 17-year-old's Welcome to the USMNT moment. From the outside, it's a good guess. The goal itself was incredible, but so were the stakes. Facing off against his country's biggest rival for the first time, American soccer's youngest star created a highlight that will be played for the rest of his career.

    But if you ask Sullivan, that wasn't the moment he became a member of the USMNT. No, that happened nearly two weeks earlier when he stood in front of his teammates and sang a song that came out 26 years before he was born.

    "The singing and the initiation," Sullivan says with a laugh. "It's annoying when you're on that side of it, but it is a good moment for the team to all come together and bring everybody in. That's something you do when you're on a team: that feeling, getting nervous up there, having to sing a song for everyone."

    The song Sullivan sang? "Every Breath You Take" by the Police. In a way, it's somewhat fitting. Every step Sullivan has taken since he was 14 years old has been watched, posted, and dissected. The teenager is living in a new sort of spotlight, one that may be even brighter than the ones felt by Christian Pulisic and Freddy Adu before him.

    And, so far, Sullivan has gotten every step right, not just the one against Mexico. It's why he's back in camp for a second time for the CONCACAF Nations League, and it's why USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to trust him, both because of and despite his age.

    So, now in camp No. 2, does anything change for Sullivan? Yes and no.

    "I don't think anything really changes my mindset and mentality," he said. "I just have a little bit more experience under my belt."

    Not just that, Sullivan adds, as the USMNT's newest star is starting to feel more comfortable with a team he's expected to be a part of for a long, long time.

  • Getting comfortable

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    IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

    Sullivan already feels at home with the national team.

    The initiation was a good icebreaker. So, too, was Sullivan's birthday midway through the last USMNT camp. It was helpful that the group was gathered for four games over two-and-a-half weeks. It allowed players to get to know one another.

    To be fair, Sullivan did know plenty of those around him. Philadelphia Union teammates Neil Pierre and Frankie Westfield were in the group. Players like Mathis Albert, Julian Hall and Adri Mehmeti were familiar faces, too. As for those he didn't know, the USMNT vets, they went above and beyond to welcome Sullivan and the newcomers to the fold, not as teammates but as friends.

    "I'm pretty comfortable within the group," Sullivan said. "Everybody last camp made it quite easy to make friends and feel comfortable. I feel like I'm at home and in a good place, and I'm confident coming in this camp and happy to be here. I'm really excited to meet new people and make new friends."

    On Tuesday, Sullivan was asked about one particular new colleague, and it was one that he is eager to get to know: Pulisic.

  • Playing with Pulisic

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    IMAGO / Crystal Pix

    Like most American kids, Sullivan grew up looking up to Pulisic.

    The moment the USMNT squad was announced, most looked for two names: Sullivan and Pulisic. When the former earned his first USMNT call last camp, the latter missed out due to injury. This, then, would be the first meeting of the USMNT's biggest star and its newest one. This would be the first opportunity to see how Pulisic and Sullivan can play together.

    It's exciting, for sure, as USMNT fans eagerly await a glimpse of the team's future colliding with the team's present. Last camp was a taste of that all over the field, but the returns of Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie have filled in the missing pieces, making this group something close to full strength.

    Sullivan, like everyone else, is excited to see that. He's also excited to play alongside a guy that he's seen as a role model for most of his life: Pulisic.

    "He's a guy that every kid in the country looks up to, so it's full circle for me to share the field with him today for the first time," Sullivan said. "I got to meet him this morning, and he just seems like a great guy, personable, really kind.

    "There are so many world-class players within this group that I've looked up to all my life. Christian, obviously, is the main one for every kid in the country. But as I said, I'm ready to experience new things and make new friends."

    To do that, though, he'll have to impress the veterans, both on and off the field. So far, that's happened.

  • Impressing the vets

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    IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

    Antonee Robinson is among those who likes what he sees from Sullivan's game and demeanor.

    For Tuesday's USMNT media availability, Sullivan was sat next to one of the USMNT's most senior players: Antonee Robinson. The Fulham fullback has 62 caps and two World Cups on his resume. That means that he's seen just about everything at this point in his USMNT career.

    When asked about Sullivan, Robinson couldn't hold back the praise for his youngest USMNT teammate.

    "For me personally," Robinson began, "looking at Cavan, I mean his talent is pretty self-evident: how good he is on the ball, his technical ability and his directness. But another thing is off the ball, whether it's in training or games. He's so competitive, works so hard to press, close down space.

    "He's aggressive, and I think top-level players being able to do both sides of it, being elite with the ball and then working hard off the ball, is an incredible recipe for a great player, and that's something that we want on the team."

    As the next question began, Sullivan couldn't hide his smile before turning to Robinson. "Thanks dude!" he said as both shared a laugh. In that moment, Sullivan wasn't the USMNT's next star; he was a kid relishing the moment a player he's looked up to said nice things about him.

  • 'Little brother' mindset

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    IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

    The USMNT's youngest star is finding his role within the group.

    As a follow-up, Robinson was asked about keeping Sullivan humble. How do the USMNT's veterans deal with the attention? Does Sullivan get treated any differently? How do you balance welcoming a player his age while also reminding him of the responsibility it comes with? How do you treat him a teammate, not a kid?

    "We haven't really had any issues with that sort of thing," Robinson said when asked about Sullivan's humility. "I think that sort of thing becomes an issue when players start being late or start not training as hard as they should or you can see behaviors where they're not doing what they want.

    "I know the guys who've come in haven't had any of those sort of issues, and they know that this is kind of one of their ultimate goals in their career is to be playing with the national team. It's a privilege and not something that can be taken for granted."

    Sullivan sees it that way, at least. He knows it's a privilege to be in camp but, equally, it's a privilege to be in camp at this particular moment. Surrounded by American soccer's top talent, he has both the freedom to be himself and the responsibility of learning how to fit in. He's embracing those challenges.

    "We deal with the little brother narrative side of things, and I don't mind it. I don't mind them taking me under their wing. My mentality just remains the same no matter where I go, and I feel like I'm a pretty driven person. I just focus on getting better and reaching my potential."

    As a player? That's a work in progress. As a singer? Sullivan may never quite get there. But the USMNT's newest star is starting to fit in, one goal, one Sting song and one step at a time.