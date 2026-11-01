How 'man of the moment' Erling Haaland usurped Cristiano Ronaldo to become the world's most marketable footballer

Already an unstoppable force on the pitch, Erling Haaland is fast becoming a juggernaut off it, and his skyrocketing global profile has now been officially recognised. The Manchester City hitman has been ranked as the most marketable footballer on the planet, usurping the great Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sports business media company SportsPro have revealed their hotly-anticipated annual list of the 50 most marketable athletes across the globe. The metric used to rank them is a 100-point system, built from three scoring pillars: brand equity (worth 45 points), momentum (40 points) and commercial trajectory (15 points) - in other words, the equity an athlete has built, the momentum behind it, and the room they still have to grow.
Some 1,202 athletes were assessed across 70 sports based on data collected in the year between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026. Women's tennis star Aryna Sabalenka came out on top, followed by Chinese skier Eileen Gu, basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo, Haaland in fourth, and men's tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz to complete the top five.
Haaland is the only footballer to crack the top 10 in 2026 - a reflection of the meteoric growth of his personal brand over the past year. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has slipped from fifth to 14th, with the veteran superstar's marketability "on the wane".