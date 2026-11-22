Under Lobanovskyi, Dynamo didn't just qualify for the 1997-98 Champions League, they took the tournament by storm, scoring seven unanswered goals in their two games against Barcelona on their way to topping a group that also contained Newcastle United and PSV.

Kyiv were ultimately overwhelmed in the quarter-finals by a Juventus team that would go on to reach a third consecutive final that season. However, the 4-0 rout of Barca at Camp Nou had confirmed both Dynamo as a coming force, and hat-trick hero Shevchenko as Europe's next great No.9.

Nonetheless, eyebrows were raised when Dynamo made the knockout stage again the following season, despite being drawn in the same group as Arsene Wenger's domestic double winners Arsenal, although that was nothing compared to the stunned reaction to Dynamo dumping defending champions Real Madrid out of the quarter-finals.

As Ukrainian president Leonid Kuchma told the players in the dressing room at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv after Shevchenko's second-leg double had secured a 3-1 aggregate win over Los Blancos, "The whole world saw your triumph tonight."

The secret really was well and truly out: Dynamo were a legitimate European Cup contender - and that was mainly because of their formidable forward line. Lobanovskyi's team certainly did not lack quality in other areas of the pitch, and particularly at the back. Captain Oleksandr Holovko was a fine centre-half, while fellow defenders Kakha Kaladze and Oleh Luzhny went on to play for AC Milan and Arsenal, respectively.

However, Shevchenko and Serhiy Rebrov were almost unstoppable in attack, effectively an old-school little-and-large front two combining an elegant and explosive, Marco van Basten-like No.9 with a clever, unselfish and diminutive support striker.

Consequently, playing Bayern held absolutely no fear for Dynamo, who unsurprisingly tore into their German opponents from the very first whistle of the first leg of their semi-final in Kyiv, and would have gone in two goals up at half-time thanks to Shevchenko, inevitably, had goalkeeper Oleksandr Shovkovskyi not been bizarrely beaten from about 35 yards out by a low, speculative free-kick attempt from Michael Tarnat just seconds before the break.

However, Vitaliy Kosovskyi made it 3-1 with a well-taken volley just five minutes after the restart and, not long after, the midfielder had a glorious chance to kill the game, and maybe even the tie. Kosovskyi fluffed his lines, though, making a mess of an ill-advised chip over Oliver Kahn after being put clean through on goal.

It proved the turning point of the entire semi-final, as Shovkovskyi was deceived by another Bayern free-kick with 12 minutes to go - this time by Stefan Effenberg - before Carsten Jancker levelled matters with time running out.