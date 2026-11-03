USMNT roster prediction: Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun back? Will Cavan Sullivan make the cut for Nations League quarterfinals vs. Haiti?

The first post-World Cup camp ushered in a new era for the U.S. Men's National Team in September. This one brings something different: competitive games. And it's not just the games that are real; the storylines are, too.

With the CONCACAF Nations League fast approaching, the U.S. will soon reconvene for the final competitive fixtures of 2026. Their opponent is Haiti, and with a win over the two-legged fixture set in South Florida and Cincinnati, the U.S. would book their place back in the competition's semifinal round.

Many members of the USMNT have been down this road before, but many also haven't. U.S. Manager Mauricio Pochettino opened up the player pool last camp, ushering in a new generation that could quickly become familiar. Still, there are outside factors at play in roster selection, as the U.S. Under-23s will also be gathering for two matches in Europe. That means that some talented young stars won't be in this group. Others, though, have shown they're ready for inclusion with the very best.

So who could Pochettino pick? GOAL looks at a potential 23-man squad...