Arsenal 2026-27 season preview: Mikel Arteta's Gunners will run away with the Premier League but fall short in Europe once again

On May 19, 2026, more than two decades of disappointment finally came to an end for Arsenal supporters. Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at Dean Court meant that Pep Guardiola's side could no longer catch the Premier League's perennial bridesmaids at the top of the table. Arsenal were champions of England for the first time since 2004.

The football Mikel Arteta's men had played hadn't been particularly pretty but their fans didn't care - and rightly so. They had waited long enough to celebrate a major honour, and the really exciting thing for Gooners is that this might just be the beginning of a new era of success at the Emirates.

Indeed, as Arsenal prepare to kick off their title defence at home to Coventry City on Friday night, the great Guardiola is no longer at City, while the majority of their other traditional rivals are in a state of transition. Opportunity undeniably knocks for Arteta, who has seen the strongest squad in England further reinforced over the summer - and to such an extent that last season's Champions League runners-up look perfectly primed to also conquer Europe for the first time in the club's history.

Below, GOAL previews Arsenal's 2026-27 campaign...