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Premier League Booze Ban GFX 1:1GOAL

Andy Burnham and English football's booze ban: Will alcohol really return to Premier League stands amid Prime Minister's desire for change?

The PM has heavily hinted that he wants to lift the 41-year-old ban on alcohol on the terraces, but just how realistic - and necessary - is such a seismic change?

Krishan Davis

  • It's now 41 years since alcohol was controversially banned in the stands at football matches in England and Wales. Two generations of fans have never known any different, becoming accustomed to getting their drinks in before games, at half-time and in the pub afterwards. But Prime Minister Andy Burnham wants to change that.

    The Labour Party leader, himself an avid football fan, recently branded the legislation 'unfair', 'outdated' and 'discriminatory', heavily hinting that he would push for the ban to be lifted.

    But even if there is a thirst for change among fans, politicians and football chiefs alike, just how realistic - or necessary - would it be to see pints return to the terraces at the highest levels of the English game?

  • Why booze was banned

    1985 Luton riot
    Hulton Archive

    Alcohol has been banned in the stands at football matches in England since 1985, following a spate of crowd violence incidents

    Much of the criticism of the ban on alcohol in the stands in England is rooted in the widely-held view that the law was too hastily cobbled together by Margaret Thatcher's hardline Conservative government back in 1985. It came in response to the violence that marred an infamous FA Cup clash between Luton and Millwall in March of that year. Ugly scenes in the away end at Kenilworth Road halted play for 25 minutes in the first half, before a riot broke out at full-time as chairs were ripped up and supporters clashed with the police.

    The Heysel Stadium disaster followed two months later in the Belgian capital Brussels, where 39 people - mostly Italian Juventus fans - were killed and 600 injured in a crush after crowd trouble culminated in a charge by Liverpool fans before the European Cup final. The deadly incident resulted in all English clubs being banned from European competition for five years.

    By that point, hooliganism had already been a scourge on British football for many years, and Thatcher's government attributed a significant chunk of the blame to excessive alcohol consumption. Under pressure to act following the violence in 1985, the Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol etc.) Act was rushed through parliament, among other measures aimed at tackling violence, banning alcohol from football grounds in England and Wales.

    The legislation has been amended since, but in its current guise it still bans drunken entry into a stadium, the consumption of alcohol within view of the pitch, and the consumption of alcohol on certain forms of transport travelling to a match.

  • New normal

    Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League
    Getty Images Sport

    Despite the ban, alcohol still forms part of the matchday ritual for a significant portion of fans attending games

    While English football's era of no-holds-barred hooliganism has passed - a result of other stringent government legislation like the Football (Disorder) Act 2000, changing attitudes and improvements to policing and stadium infrastructure - it would be remiss to claim that alcohol (and drunkenness) doesn't still form a significant part of the matchday experience, despite the ban.

    Given they are unable to drink on the terraces, many match-going fans will instead make a ritual of looking for any opportunity to intoxicate themselves in the build-up to or after a match, with home supporters packing the pubs around any given ground and those travelling using the entire journey, from whatever ungodly hour in the morning, to get the drinks in.

    At the match, for those who want to avoid sobering up, half-time has become a race to get as many pints down you as possible on the concourse before dashing back to your seat in time for the restart, via the toilet.

    While the majority of games will be trouble-free on a large scale, there are still plenty of examples of disorder where drunkenness will have been a factor.

    The most infamous incident in recent memory came at the final of Euro 2020, which was marred by hundreds of ticketless fans forcing their way past stewards and security staff to get into the Wembley stands to watch England's showdown with Italy, leading to violent clashes on the stadium concourses. At the time, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham labelled the offenders "drunken yobs", with 86 people arrested and 19 Metropolitan Police officers injured in flashpoints across London.

    According to Home Office statistics released during the summer, the number of matches where "football-related anti-social behaviour, violence and disorder" were reported to the police reached record numbers in 2025-26, up four percent on the previous season (1,644 games, up from 1,580). The number of football banning orders issued, barring anyone convicted of a football-related crime from attending matches, reached its highest level since 2012.

    Close to 50% of police actions and arrests actually took place outside stadiums, reflecting that alcohol isn't only a problem within the confines of a ground on matchday.

  • 'Don't see how it can be fair'

    FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-CRYSTAL PALACE
    AFP

    Prime Minister Burnham has made it clear that he thinks the ban discriminates against football fans and wants a change

    After 41 long years, a significant change could be afoot. Burnham, who is an Everton season-ticket holder, has strongly hinted that he wants the law to be reviewed, having already criticised the restriction before he came to power because it only affects football and not sports associated with the upper classes, like rugby and tennis.

    "I don't think it's fair for football fans to be singled out in that way," he said on a trip to the United Nations in New York last month. "That legislation dates to an era where football was very different, and I do believe there is a case to remove that discrimination.

    "There are different ways it could be done - it could happen on a trial basis. But I'm not going to back away from what's been a long-held view of mine. I don't see how it can be fair that some supporters of one sport can be treated differently."

    It's worth noting that, according to the BBC, government sources claimed Burnham was reiterating his opinion on the matter, rather than making any sort of announcement. The comments are not being perceived as an indication that he will necessarily attempt to change the legislation. However, it seems there is appetite - or thirst - for a change.

  • Thirst for change

    Football fans alcohol beer in stands
    Getty

    Both the Premier League and EFL have hinted at an openness to discussing a change to the rules

    Premier League CEO Richard Masters has indicated a willingness to at least having a conversation with the Prime Minister, which could be a significant step towards the ban being lifted.

    "Forever and a day we haven't felt the time is right to take that move," he told Sky News recently. "It would be interesting to have that discussion with [Burnham]. We haven't got a specific view on that topic and we'd need to give it some really careful thought. It goes back a long way to some quite serious issues the game had. Maybe now the time is right to start that discussion, but we don't have a clear view."

    The EFL has shown even more of an openness to the change. "The EFL would be receptive to discussions around reviewing the current legislation and permitting alcoholic drinks within view of the pitch, a position that is consistent with the views of our member clubs, who have previously provided the league with a mandate to lobby for appropriate reform in this area," a spokesperson told Sky News.

    "The legislation was introduced more than 40 years ago and has not kept pace with significant developments in stadium management, safety and stewarding. Applying a blanket ban to all supporters is not proportionate to the level of risk associated with alcohol consumption at the vast majority of EFL fixtures, which are categorised as low risk."

  • Fans divided

    Arsenal v Everton - Premier League
    Getty Images Sport

    Not all supporters are in favour of a return of beer to the stands, which they feel could present other issues

    You might think that fans would be universally in favour of the ban being lifted, but the potential change in the law has highlighted a difference in opinion among England's match-going supporters.

    In a statement, Football Supporters' Association (FSA) chairman Tom Greatrex said: "The FSA has always argued that it's unfair to criminalise football fans for having a pint while watching the match - especially since you can sit in the same seat drinking alcohol while watching an Oasis gig or rugby league. We totally agree that the legislation is outdated and deserves to be reviewed."

    However, others argue the issue is more nuanced, both in terms of the practicalities and the implications of a more drunken crowd. Speaking to GOAL, Arsenal season-ticket holder Max, 34, says: "I'm not in favour of the ban being lifted. Because football is a constant flow sports, not like an American sport, not staccato, people constantly getting up could cause some disruption to people's experience of the game.

    "I also think that alcohol obviously is an inhibitor, [it] allows bad behaviour - football's an emotional sport. I think that can be a cauldron for people acting out and in a negative way, and it could lead to some spectators feeling unsafe. People do drink now and I think it's fine as is and I don't think it needs to have much change.

    "It probably actually only benefits the owners and the vendors because it's more about them turning a profit than it is about truly changing the matchday experience. You've got more vendors, and it underlines the commerciality of everything. At the Emirates, for example, there is a vendor on every corner, you could get properly tanked up.

    "At Highbury, you had maybe two or three in a row on each stand, so there would be a considerably bigger queue. So the fact that you've got less queue, even though it's a bigger stadium, [there is] potential for more people getting absolutely blitzed."

    Max does, however, agree with the point that it's unfair to discriminate against football fans: "Rugby allows drinking in the stands. For it to be one rule for one and another for the rest, I think that's probably just a classist perspective, that you can at rugby, but you can't do that at football."

  • 'Incredibly rash'

    Sunderland v Newcastle United - Premier League
    Getty Images Sport

    The police have concerns about the implications of reintroducing alcohol in the stands

    The authorities are also concerned that alcohol's return to the terraces could drag English football back to the dark days of the 1970s and 80s, when violence and disorder within stadiums was rife. Speaking to the BBC, a UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) spokesman warned of the potential "challenges" to policing and the "safety of staff and fans at football games".

    "Other sports simply don't see the violence and criminal behaviour from their supporters that football does, albeit a minority, with alcohol often playing a significant part in violent and disorderly behaviour," he said. "It would be irresponsible to fuel this by allowing greater alcohol consumption during games."

    The representative added that it would be "incredibly rash to make fundamental changes without a full examination of the evidence and meaningful consultation with police practitioners who have the expertise in this area".

    From the perspective of the police, a big part of the problem is that incredibly wealthy football clubs do not help to fund policing outside their stadiums on matchdays, at a significant cost to the taxpayer.

  • Missing the point?

    FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-BLACKBURN
    AFP

    Burnham has been accused of prioritising the return of alcohol to the stands over other more serious issues affecting English football

    Burnham has also been accused of overlooking other significant problems around football and the matchday experience by seemingly zoning in on the return of beer to the stands.

    "At a time when working-class fans are being priced out of their season tickets, racist, sexist, homophobic online abuse is ever-present, and figures at the very top of the game - such as Jim Ratcliffe - use their platform to push deeply divisive politics, it feels out of touch to make the right to drink a pint in your seat a headline example of football discrimination," broadcaster and content creator Marva Kreel wrote in The Guardian recently.

    "And that's not to deny discrimination of working-class fans, but this is a problem that runs much deeper in the game. And if the old assumption is that football fans are uniquely likely to cause trouble when alcohol is involved, lifting the ban doesn't automatically remove that belief. It's possible these biases will show up in how games are policed, with a heavy pre-emptive police and security presence."

    That perspective is backed up by the statistics: according to the Home Office, "hate crime" was the type of incident most commonly reported to the police last season, arising at as many as 491 matches. There were reports of sexist behaviour at 22 games and violence against women at 37. There is a very solid case that the availability of alcohol on the terraces would exacerbate these grim problems.

  • Setting the example

    Chelsea fans beer Stamford Bridge
    Getty

    Alcohol is now available in the stands in the WSL after a successful trial, but there is no guarantee that success would translate to men's football

    With a review of the law seemingly on the agenda on the men's side of the game, women's football has already demonstrated the possibilities; as of the start of this season, all Women's Super League (WSL) clubs are now allowed to offer alcohol in the stands.

    That significant relaxation of the rules follows two years of successful trials. In 2025-26, 20 clubs permitted alcohol in your seat at 29 venues and across 190 fixtures in the WSL and the second-tier WSL 2.

    However, Kreel believes that fruitful testing in women's football does not guarantee universal success if the ban is lifted. "The women's game is not simply the men's game with fewer people in the stands," she writes. "The matchday experience is different - and that's important when we talk about what works."

    According to government statistics, there were only four arrests all season across the women's game in 2025-26.

  • What comes next?

    Fans beer football England
    Getty

    It could be some time before Burnham's dream of an end to the 'discriminatory' ban on alcohol in the stands becomes a reality

    The nuanced nature of the debate surrounding the ban suggests we shouldn't expect a quick resolution, even if the Prime Minister has voiced his opposition to the legislation in its current guise.

    Sky News has gone as far as claiming the reform has already been quietly shelved and is "never going to happen", after Burnham was advised by government officials that lifting the ban would give police forces grounds to insist that policing matches is no longer financially viable through taxation, throwing the burden onto clubs, who supposedly would not be able to foot the bill.

    Chief constable Mark Roberts, the lead for football policing in England and Wales, told The Guardian in the summer: "Under the current system multibillion-pound football clubs do not have to pay a penny towards the policing outside their grounds. This means that taxpayers are left footing the £70m bill each season, which simply cannot continue."

    Indeed, Arsenal fan Max believes Burnham was trying to curry favour among a certain section of society when he spoke about wanting to change the law. "I think it's a bit of a political football, pardon the pun, by Burnham to play to a potential base of people," he tells GOAL. "I don't really think it will improve the matchday experience much."

    According to the BBC, the idea of following the lead of the WSL and introducing a trial or pilot scheme to understand the viability of changing the law "is not being ruled out". However, a broader move towards reintroducing alcohol in the stands "would require extensive consultation involving football clubs, fans and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport".

    Crucially, despite Burnham's bullish words, none of that is currently planned, meaning that, in reality, it could be some time before we witness pints back on the terraces in the Premier League and further down the men's English football pyramid.