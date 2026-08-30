Americans Abroad: Zavier Gozo makes Premier League debut, Yunus Musah shines for AC Milan and concern grows over Johnny Cardoso’s Atletico Madrid role
It’s always exciting when an American makes his debut in one of Europe’s top leagues, especially one with Zavier Gozo’s potential.
The 19-year-old, who joined Crystal Palace from Real Salt Lake earlier this month, got his first taste of Premier League action Friday. It was not the result Gozo, fellow American Chris Richards or the Eagles wanted against Manchester City, but the appearance should strengthen his case for a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s September USMNT squad.
That wasn’t the only encouraging development for U.S. fans. Yunus Musah continued his revival under Ruben Amorim at a surging AC Milan. At the other end of the spectrum, there is growing concern over Johnny Cardoso’s future at Atletico Madrid after the club’s first three league matches, while Folarin Balogun remains out of action amid links with a move away from Monaco.
GOAL reviews those storylines and more in the latest edition of Americans Abroad...
Gozo debuts, but early concern for Richards and Palace
Palace had largely been on an upward trajectory over the past few years, and with good reason. The Eagles’ recruitment team unearthed gems such as Michael Olise and Marc Guéhi, helping the club win both the FA Cup and the Conference League.
The departures of those stars, along with several others, mean Palace are beginning a new cycle. That will inevitably bring some bumps, and the Eagles have now lost their first two Premier League matches of the season. They were expected to lose to Manchester City on Friday, but a 4-1 defeat in their home opener was still concerning. Under Oliver Glasner, Palace regularly pushed elite opponents to the brink. Right now, they are still finding their way under Pierre Sage.
That transition could create opportunities for Gozo. City dominated possession, and Palace were already two goals down when the teenager entered with a little more than 20 minutes remaining, so his chances to make an impact were limited. Still, making his Premier League debut just 10 days after completing his long-awaited move abroad was an encouraging first step.
For Richards, one of the established figures from Palace’s previous cycle, results like this will inevitably raise questions about how he fits into the club’s next phase.
Musah now a key player at Milan?
Raise your hand if you expected Musah to play every minute of AC Milan’s first two Serie A matches.
It has been a difficult couple of seasons for the once-promising American prospect, who went from inconsistent minutes with the Rossoneri to being used mostly as a substitute during a season-long loan at Atalanta.
As often happens when a new manager arrives, however, former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim clearly sees something in Musah. The still-just 23-year-old midfielder has become an important cog in the Portuguese coach’s 3-4-2-1, partnering Croatian legend Luka Modric in the double pivot Friday.
The pairing worked well, and Musah produced a strong outing against fellow American Gianluca Busio and newly promoted Venezia. He completed 45 of 49 passes in the 2-0 win, succeeded with two of his three dribbles, created a clear-cut chance and made four recoveries. He also struck the crossbar from close range. More importantly, it was mistake-free football from a player who has been prone to costly errors in the past.
It is all encouraging for Musah in the early stages of the season. His decision to skip the 2025 Gold Cup damaged his USMNT standing, but this form could put him back in the mix when Pochettino names his September squad.
When will Pulisic play?
Milan’s match was also notable because Christian Pulisic was named to the matchday squad Friday but remained on the bench.
Too much should not be made of his absence. Pulisic was deemed fit enough to dress, but he is still working his way back from the bone bruise and microfractures he suffered in his right leg during the World Cup. In all likelihood, Amorim is simply giving the 27-year-old more time before putting him back on the field. When Pulisic does return, however, where will he play?
Amorim’s system does not use conventional wingers. The wide players operate as wing-backs, a role that comes with considerable defensive responsibility. Pulisic has shown a willingness to do that work for the national team, but it is different as a week-in, week-out assignment, particularly for a player who has dealt with injuries throughout his career.
Pulisic could instead occupy one of the two No. 10 roles behind the striker, although much of his best work for Milan has come from the right side. His contract runs through June 2027, with Milan holding an option for another season, making this an important campaign. Time will tell how he fits under Amorim, who has guided the Rossoneri to two wins from two in Serie A.
Time to worry about Cardoso?
Cardoso has played just five minutes across Atletico Madrid’s first three league matches. For a player who arrived for a reported €30 million ($35 million) and endured an inconsistent first season under Diego Simeone, that raises serious questions about his fit in the Spanish capital.
Before the high-grade ankle injury that ended his club season and ruled him out of the World Cup, Cardoso’s form had begun to improve. He showed why Atleti were willing to make such a significant investment in him.
This season, however, Simeone has preferred Pablo Barrios, Morten Hjulmand and long-time star Koke. More worryingly for Cardoso, that formula is working: Atletico are unbeaten through three matches, with two wins and a draw. Managers do not typically tinker with a successful starting XI.
Atletico also have a demanding stretch ahead, with matches against Athletic Club, Liverpool, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid. It could be a while before Cardoso receives meaningful minutes again. Is it time for the American to consider a loan? The transfer deadline is quickly approaching.
Balogun MIA as Monaco charge past Weah's OM
The Ligue 1 transfer window closes Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. local time. Whether Balogun's future remains in the French top flight is unclear. He was held out again with a minor injury, although it appears to be as much about protecting his value as anything else.
From Barcelona and PSG to Tottenham, the American striker has been linked with a host of clubs since an impressive World Cup in which he scored three goals in four matches. Yet, as the window inches closer to closing in several countries, Balogun - through no fault of his own - is seeing his options dwindle. For example, he was linked with AC Milan at one point, only for the club to sign Gonçalo Ramos. The Tottenham links might also be over after Spurs signed Manchester City forwards Omar Marmoush and Sávio.
The link to Barcelona remains active, but where will the notoriously cash-strapped club find the funds to meet Monaco's reported €60 million valuation of Balogun? Where would he fit tactically? PSG could afford him, but as with Barcelona, is there a natural role for him there?
As for Monaco, they appear to be doing fine without him. Paris Brunner, Balogun's 20-year-old understudy, scored twice to power Monaco to a 2-0 victory over Tim Weah's Marseille. Brunner struck in the 13th and 53rd minutes as Monaco remained perfect through two Ligue 1 matches and moved to the top of the table. Weah, for his part, continued his strong showing since returning from the World Cup. He had eight defensive contributions from the right wing back position and also created a chance for his side.
Considering Monaco's recent success, €60 million is a lot of money for a club that could reinvest it in other positions should Balogun leave. Stay tuned.
Tillman off to another slow start
This is not what Malik Tillman or Bayer Leverkusen had in mind to open the 2026-27 Bundesliga campaign. There was plenty of optimism that new manager Carles Martínez could build on his three seasons in charge of Toulouse.
Against Elversberg, however, Leverkusen had no answers in a 3-2 defeat to a team playing its first Bundesliga match. More concerning for USMNT fans was that Tillman was again largely anonymous in an advanced role, the position in which he shone in the Eredivisie but struggled to make the same impact in Germany last season. Against top-level opposition, Tillman has often looked more comfortable as a No. 8, where he impressed for the USMNT this summer. He was replaced in the 65th minute Saturday.
Context matters. This was the first Bundesliga match in Elversberg’s 119-year history, played in a charged atmosphere in Spiesen-Elversberg, a municipality of roughly 13,000 people. The occasion gave the hosts every reason to believe, and they scored twice inside the opening nine minutes before holding off Leverkusen’s late comeback.
The reality is that Leverkusen, the 2023-24 Bundesliga champions, should be better than this. To improve, they need more from Tillman, the club-record signing brought in following Florian Wirtz’s departure.
Moments you might have missed
+ Brenden Aaronson was replaced at halftime as part of a tactical switch by manager Daniel Farke in Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Brentford.
+ Sergiño Dest continued his strong start for PSV, scoring his second goal of the season from right-back in a 6-1 win at Utrecht. Ricardo Pepi played 78 minutes but did not find the net.
+ Antonee Robinson and Fulham are still searching for their first win under new manager Álvaro Arbeloa, with the left-back playing 90 minutes in a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland.
+ Benjamin Cremaschi played the final 29 minutes of Parma’s 2-0 defeat to Juventus. Weston McKennie was a late scratch for Juve because of an injury sustained in training.
+ Former highly touted Borussia Dortmund prospect Cole Campbell scored Elversberg’s second goal in the ninth minute of their historic win over Leverkusen.
+ Cameron Carter-Vickers continued his encouraging form for Celtic following the ruptured Achilles that ended his 2025-26 season, playing 90 minutes in a 2-1 win over Falkirk. Auston Trusty came off the bench and played the final 20 minutes.
+ Aidan Morris played 90 minutes in Middlesbrough’s 3-1 win over fellow American George Campbell’s West Brom. Sebastian Berhalter entered at halftime, while Max Arfsten was introduced in the first half. Middlesbrough’s American contingent is set to expand again, with the club reportedly closing in on a €5 million move for Rokas Pukštas.