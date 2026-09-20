Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic ends AC Milan goal drought as Folarin Balogun returns for Monaco
Starting next week, all eyes are on the U.S. Men's National Team. Many of the stars of this weekend, though, were players who don't happen to be on the upcoming roster.
There were goals in the Championship, a stunner from Jack McGlynn and a first finish from Max Arfsten. There was a goal, too, from Christian Pulisic, who needed that finish more than anyone. Folarin Balogun made his long-awaited return for Monaco after a chaotic summer, while Johnny Cardoso helped Atletico Madrid beat crosstown rivals Real Madrid in the weekend's biggest game.
There was big news involving players in the upcoming USMNT team, too. Ricardo Pepi left PSV’s 3-2 loss to FC Twente with an injury and subsequently withdrew from USMNT camp, with Damion Downs called up to replace him. How Downs performs in Pepi's absence will be a key one to watch as players arrive in Atlanta for camp this week.
So, without further ado, here's a closer look at this weekend's Americans Abroad.
Pulisic nets a statement goal
After returning with assist off the bench last week, Christian Pulisic responded to his USMNT exclusion with something even better: a goal.
The goal was his first for AC Milan of this calendar year and it was easy to see that Pulisic felt the weight of that when the ball crossed the line. His celebration was emphatic, as was Milan’s eventual 3-0 victory over Lecce.
Now, Pulisic wasn’t left off the USMNT due to his goal drought; it was due to his fitness. He’s starting to look fit, though, and this goal will add extra spring in his step and extra confidence going forward.
That’s good news for Pulisic, Milan and, yes, the USMNT, who will no doubt welcome Pulisic back soon.
Balogun's big return
It was just a 14-minute cameo, but all things considered, it was 14 very notable minutes for Folarin Balogun.
The USMNT striker made his first appearance of the season for Monaco, and it is perhaps a step towards putting his wild transfer saga behind him. The striker remains a Monaco player after his Everton move went up in smoke on deadline day, but he hasn't played for the Ligue 1 club since due to injury issues.
That's why his return this weekend was notable. He didn't do much, although Monaco did get the game-winner after the striker came onto the field for the 2-1 win over Lens.
Now, with the international break looming, it will be interesting to see what Balogun's workload looks like once Monaco get rolling again, but Friday was a step forward, at least, as the striker looks to find his footing again.
McGlynn dazzles again
If you thought his last goal was good, this one was better. It's what McGlynn does: score stunners.
The latest stunner came against Sheffield United, and it came at a crucial time. With Stoke trailing, McGlynn stepped up to smash a shot in the 78th minute, levelling the score in spectacular fashion. Stoke then went on to win with another goal eight minutes later, with McGlynn's big finish the catalyst for a crucial comeback.
Life in the Championship seems to suit McGlynn, who is both a USMNT veteran and a young player fighting for a shot with the national team on the road to 2030. Moments like this will help, for sure.
Arfsten the latest Boro star to make an impact
Welcome to the party, Max Arfsten.
The fullback became the latest Middlesbrough American to have a signature moment by scoring a goal in his side's eventual 2-2 draw with Birmingham City. Arfsten's goal was the opener and it showcased the fullback's composure as he was able to find the corner from just inside the box.
Arfsten's first goal came in his third start in seven appearances, with the former Columbus Crew star largely serving as a bench option so far. This game was a good showcase for what he can do as he completed four dribbles, more than anyone else in the match. That type of attacking impact is what got Arfsten into the USMNT and, despite being left off of this recent squad, it's his best path towards keeping a spot, too.
Arfsten wasn't the only American to make an impact. Aidan Morris starred in midfield, completing more passes than anyone on the pitch, while Sebastian Berhalter was first off the bench in the 63rd minute. Boro will be disappointed with a draw that cost them a chance to go top, but Arfsten can take encouragement from his performance. His attacking ability helped earn him a place in the USMNT, and after being left out of the latest squad, showing more of it is his best route back.
Moments you might have missed
+ Johnny Cardoso played all 90 minutes to help Atletico Madrid defeat rivals Real Madrid in a 2-1 derby triumph.
+ Tim Weah was sent off with two yellow cards as Marseille fell to PSG, 2-1.
+ Ricardo Pepi was forced out of PSV's 3-2 loss to FC Twente with an injury that could limit him for USMNT camp.
+ Nothing could split Brenden Aaronson's Leeds from Chris Richards and Crystal Palace in a scoreless draw between the two World Cup veterans.
+ Weston McKennie was solid as usual in Juventus' 2-0 win over Atalanta.
+ Alex Freeman had a strong performance at right-back as Villarreal swept away Levante, 3-1.
+ Auston Trusty, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic lost their third match in a row and second to Rangers in that span as the latter won this round of the Old Firm, 1-0.
+ George Campbell and West Brom conceded just after halftime and fell, 1-0, to Wolves.
+ Tyler Adams went viral for bodying Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez, but the Reds got the last laugh in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.
+ Cole Campbell led Elversberg's visit to Schalke in dribbles completed with seven. The two sides split points in a scoreless draw, though.
+ It was a rough day for Diego Kochen and Lyngby, who went down to 10 men and lost 4-0 to Silkeborg.
+ Joe Scally played 76 minutes in Borussia Mönchengladbach's 4-3 loss to Mainz, who deployed Lennard Maloney as a late substitute to see out the win.
+ Gio Reyna was unable to make an impact in his 67-minute appearance in Strasbourg's 1-0 loss to Paris FC.
+ Mark McKenzie led the match in defensive contributions as he helped Toulouse earn a 3-2 result against Le Havre.
+ Tanner Tessmann played the final 11 minutes of Lyon's 4-0 beatdown of Rennes.