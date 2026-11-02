Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic celebrates new AC Milan deal with derby goal as Folarin Balogun gets back on scoresheet

Derby wins, injury returns and a whole bunch of goals - it was a wildly successful weekend for many of the U.S. men's national team's top stars in Europe.

Christian Pulisic was the headliner, as he so often is, as he scored in AC Milan's win over rivals Inter. He wasn’t the only American on the scoresheet, though. Rising stars Sebastian Berhalter, Jack McGlynn and Cole Campbell also found the net, with Campbell scoring the prettiest goal of the weekend by far.

Meanwhile, Ricardo Pepi got a goal of his own, too, completing a comeback after six weeks out with an injury. After missing out on the USMNT's most recent camp, Pepi announced his return with a finish, ensuring he picked up right where he always seems to leave off: on the scoresheet.

Folarin Balogun did the same, too. He also hasn't played much, largely due to his situation at Monaco. Might that change with Sunday's goal against Paris FC? If so, the USMNT will be better for it.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend...