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Americans Abroad GFXGOAL

Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic and AC Milan aim to stay unbeaten, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson seek Premier League turnaround

Christian Pulisic aims to keep Milan unbeaten in Serie A, Gio Reyna faces PSG, and Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson seek a Premier League turnaround.

Alex Labidou

  • Most of Europe’s biggest leagues are fewer than 10 games into the season, but there are already some big storylines emerging - especially for Americans on the continent.

    Who would have anticipated Antonee Robinson’s Fulham and Tyler Adams’ Bournemouth, two clubs that had established themselves as reliable Premier League outfits, facing early relegation worries? Or that Gio Reyna would be emerging as one of Ligue 1’s better playmakers ahead of a meeting with French giants Paris Saint-Germain?

    In Italy, meanwhile, Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and AC Milan have gone six Serie A matches without defeat under former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim.

    There is plenty of time for those early impressions to change, and this weekend offers another chance to do just that. GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines for Americans Abroad.

  • Relegation worries for Adams and Jedi

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    Every Second Media

    Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson are looking to spark a turnaround for Bournemouth and Fulham after difficult Premier League starts.

    Yes, Fulham and Bournemouth aren’t among the Premier League’s biggest spenders. But both have built a reputation for unsettling bigger clubs and generally keeping relegation worries at a comfortable distance.

    Through six matches this season, that comfort has disappeared.

    Both clubs lost well-respected managers over the summer, with Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva moving on. In came Marco Rose at Bournemouth and Alvaro Arbeloa at Fulham, and neither transition has been straightforward.

    Rose at least has European success to point to, having overseen the Cherries’ first-ever win in continental competition this week. Arbeloa, on the other hand, is already under considerable pressure, with reports suggesting Fulham have begun considering potential replacements.

    This weekend offers both a chance to change the mood, though neither assignment is straightforward. Fulham host newly promoted Hull, who have impressed on their way to ninth. Bournemouth welcome Sunderland, who have yet to recapture the form that delivered a top-half finish last season.

    For the U.S. National Team, the individual performances matter, too. Adams has largely maintained his level as one of the Premier League’s top defensive midfielders, while Robinson has struggled for consistency. Two years ago, Jedi was arguably the league’s best left back. Injuries have since made it difficult to sustain that standard, and his status remains uncertain for this weekend.

    A win for either club would offer some much-needed breathing room. Another disappointing weekend would only deepen the concern that two established Premier League sides could be in for a long season.

  • Can Pulisic and Milan sustain another strong start?

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    Sebastian Frej

    Christian Pulisic and AC Milan aim to keep their unbeaten Serie A start intact against Atalanta.

    Stop us if you’ve read this before: AC Milan are off to a strong start, and they are an early-season contender in Serie A.

    The Rossoneri were setting the pace early last season, too, before fading and ultimately missing out on Champions League football. This time, Milan are unbeaten through six league matches, with three wins and three draws. What looks different under Amorim is the depth available to him.

    The Portuguese manager put that on display Thursday, when a rotated side demolished RB Salzburg 4-0 in the Europa League. Musah, who has started brightly under Amorim, was rested, while Pulisic played the final 30 minutes. Nineteen-year-old Alphadjo Cisse, meanwhile, has emerged as a major attacking threat, scoring five goals in seven appearances.

    In the past, Milan could be accused of relying too heavily on Pulisic and Rafael Leao. This season, there appears to be a bigger cast of players capable of making the difference.

    That might be exactly what Pulisic needs. At 28, he has spent years carrying enormous expectations for club and country. Sharing the attacking burden could benefit both the American and his team.

    Pulisic has still offered timely reminders of how dangerous he can be, with a goal and an assist in three league appearances. Milan will need that threat against an Atalanta side whose quality goes beyond its 10th-place standing. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he adds to those numbers this weekend.

  • Rivalry match awaits McKennie and Juventus

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    Photo Players Images

    McKennie and Juventus are searching for consistency, with unbeaten Lazio providing their next test.

    Like Pulisic, Weston McKennie has had a slow start to the season, with injury contributing to his interrupted opening weeks. But as he showed last year, when he is on, he is arguably Juventus’ most influential player - a threat at both ends of the pitch.

    They could use that version of McKennie against Lazio, one of Juventus' rivals.

    No, the tie doesn’t have a punchy name like Derby d’Italia, but these are two sides who have historically hated each other. Juventus have historically had the better of this matchup, with 102 wins to Lazio’s 50, alongside 46 draws. But history offers little comfort against a Lazio side that has started the season unbeaten.

    Juve’s own opening has been more uneven, with three wins, two draws and a defeat from six league matches. Beating Lazio would give McKennie and his teammates a result to build on - and a reminder that they can compete with the sides who are currently on the top of the table.

  • Can Aaronson change perceptions?

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    Every Second Media

    Brenden Aaronson hopes to make his case for a bigger role at Leeds when Manchester United come to town.

    Leeds’ unexpected success last season was driven, in part, by American attacker Brenden Aaronson.

    No, his four goals and five assists didn’t set the world alight. But his work rate at both ends helped Daniel Farke make his system work. Even when Aaronson struggled early in the campaign, the German manager stuck with the former Philadelphia Union star, who rewarded that faith with a strong December and January.

    This season, the leash appears to be shorter.

    Aaronson has started just two Premier League matches and has yet to register a goal or an assist. More concerning for the American, Leeds are doing well without him playing a prominent role, sitting seventh in the table.

    Former Leeds defender Matt Kilgallon believes Aaronson needs to add more end product to secure his place.

    “He stretches teams. But that next level, he needs to add some goals, doesn't he? He needs to add some assists. And that's maybe why you've seen him on the bench at the minute,” he told GOAL.

    “The competition is crazy in that Leeds United squad now. There's two, three good players in every position. So you need to be adding goals and assists to your resume if you are playing in that position that he does.”

    Aaronson could get his opportunity against Manchester United, who sit 13th after another turbulent start. The Red Devils have conceded nine goals in six matches, offering some encouragement for an attacker looking to end a cold spell.

    If Aaronson gets his chance, this would be a good time to take it. Stay tuned.

  • Richards and Palace continue roller coaster season

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    Sports Press Photo

    Chris Richards and Crystal Palace face a stern test against Brighton’s Premier League-leading attack.

    It’s been difficult to pin down just how good Crystal Palace are this season. They have already spent time in the relegation zone and climbed back toward midtable, arriving this weekend in 12th.

    The defensive solidity that marked their best spells under Oliver Glasner, now at Nottingham Forest, has been missing. Palace have conceded 13 goals in six league matches, and Chris Richards, like the team around him, has struggled for consistency.

    Next comes a significant test against Brighton, who sit third and have the numbers to back it up. They lead the league with 18 goals and a goal difference of plus-13, having conceded just five.

    Richards can take encouragement from Palace’s last Premier League outing, a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest. In that match he covered a lot of ground and had the fastest speed recorded on the pitch at 20.1 miles per hour. The challenge is building on that performance against one of the division’s most productive attacks.

    Palace may need the 26-year-old to contribute at both ends. His aerial ability could offer a route to goal, but helping contain Brighton will be the first priority. Get both right, and Palace might have a chance to take something from this one.