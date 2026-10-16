Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic and AC Milan aim to stay unbeaten, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson seek Premier League turnaround

Most of Europe’s biggest leagues are fewer than 10 games into the season, but there are already some big storylines emerging - especially for Americans on the continent.
Who would have anticipated Antonee Robinson’s Fulham and Tyler Adams’ Bournemouth, two clubs that had established themselves as reliable Premier League outfits, facing early relegation worries? Or that Gio Reyna would be emerging as one of Ligue 1’s better playmakers ahead of a meeting with French giants Paris Saint-Germain?
In Italy, meanwhile, Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and AC Milan have gone six Serie A matches without defeat under former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim.
There is plenty of time for those early impressions to change, and this weekend offers another chance to do just that. GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines for Americans Abroad.