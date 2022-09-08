Zurich vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream FC Zurich against Arsenal on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Arsenal begin their Europa League campaign by playing away against Zurich at Kybunpark on Thursday. The Gunners have enjoyed a flying a start to their Premier League campaign, winning their first five matches, but their juggernaut was brought to a halt by Manchester United last week. Mikel Arteta will hope that the defeat was just a blip in matrix and his side will be determined get their mojo back against a struggling Zurich side to make a positive start on the European stage.

The hosts are going through a rough patch and Franco Foda's troops head into the fixture at the back of a 2-1 defeat to Lugano in the Swiss Super League. They are still winless after seven matches in the domestic competition and are placed in ninth position with just two points from seven matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

FC Zurich vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: FC Zurich vs Arsenal Date: September 8, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch FC Zurich vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports.

In the UK, BT Sport 2 is showing the game between Zurich and Arsenal on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch Zurich vs Arsenal on the Sony Sports Network.