‘Zungu will get better with time’ – Gerrard reviews Bafana Bafana star’s Rangers debut

The South Africa international was introduced as a second-half substitute to play his maiden game in Scotland

manager Steven Gerrard has praised Bongani Zungu for his impressive debut performance in their 8-0 win over Academical on Sunday.

The international, who is on a season-long loan from French club , made his first appearance in the Scottish Premiership after replacing Ryan Jack for the second 45 minutes.

Goals from James Tavernier, Scott Arfield, Joe Aribo, Kemar Roofe and Brandon Barker sealed the emphatic win for the Gers but Zungu gave a good account of his qualities.

More teams

After Rangers stretched their unbeaten start to the 2020-21 league season to 14 games, Gerrard praised the 28-year-old midfielder for keeping the team balanced in the second half and he expects him to continue improving in subsequent games.

"We were comfortable when he came into the game, but it was about the second-half performance,” Gerrard told the club website. “We demanded top standards at half-time all the way through and I wanted more goals.

"Bongani came on and kept us balanced behind the ball and kept it ticking over. He showed his range of passing and his aggressiveness in his profile, so he is only going to get better and better with time.”

Article continues below

’s Joe Aribo was one of the standout performers for Rangers after extending his league tally to four goals with a brace on Sunday.

The former midfielder believes the 24-year-old is hitting top form after recovering from an injury that kept him out of action for almost two months.

Gerrard added: “Joe Aribo is getting close to being at his best, so I have got some selection dilemmas in the future but that is what I want.”