Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Full list of teams AC Milan icon has scored against
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will rightly go down as one of the finest frontmen to ever play the game whenever the day comes for an evergreen striker to finally hang up his boots, with the enigmatic Swede proving to be a regular source of goals wherever he has been.
Title triumphs have been enjoyed in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, while more major silverware was collected during a brief spell in England.
He has represented Malmo, Ajax, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and the LA Galaxy, with defences terrorised around the world. How many different teams has he scored against? GOAL takes a look…
Which club teams has Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored against?
Ibrahimovic burst onto a senior stage at home-town club Malmo, with a first goal in the professional ranks recorded against Vastra Frolunda on October 30, 1999 while still in his teens.
Obvious potential was quickly noted, allowing globe-trekking adventures to be taken in by a man that has never been short on confidence or ability.
Ibrahimovic has registered over 500 goals at club level, while recording a further 62 across 120 appearances for his country.
On domestic and continental stages, the target has been found against 162 different opponents, with few of those that have come up against the self-anointed ‘God’ of football able to contain the considerable threat he poses.
Here is the full list of club teams that Ibrahimovic has scored goals against:
No.
Opponent
No.
Opponent
No.
Opponent
No.
Opponenet
1
Vastra Frolunda
46
Udinese
91
Lorient
136
Liverpool
2
Vastera
47
Fiorentina
92
Lille
137
Blackburn
3
Umea
48
Lecce
93
Toulouse
138
Bristol City
4
Ljungskile
49
Rapid Vienna
94
Dynamo Kyiv
139
Los Angeles FC
5
Atvidaberg
50
Bayern Munich
95
Bastia
140
Chicago Fire
6
Cafe Opera
51
Messina Peloro
96
Marseille
141
FC Dallas
7
Assyriska
52
AC Milan
97
Dinamo Zagreb
142
Real Salt Lake
8
Perstorp
53
Empoli
98
Nancy
143
San Jose Earthquakes
9
Helsingborg
54
Torino
99
Troyes
144
DC United
10
AIK
55
Catania
100
Nice
145
Columbus Crew
11
Djurgarden
56
Ascoli
101
Evian
146
Philadelphia Union
12
Feyenoord
57
CSKA Moscow
102
Valenciennes
147
Orlando City
13
Twente
58
Fenerbahce
103
Brest
148
Toronto FC
14
Apollon Limassol
59
Siena
104
Bordeaux
149
Seattle Sounders
15
Fortuna Sittard
60
Bologna
105
St Etienne
150
Vancouver Whitecaps
16
Roda JC
61
Werder Bremen
106
Rennes
151
Sporting Kansas City
17
Sparta Rotterdam
62
Cagliari
107
Guingamp
152
Minnesota United
18
Utrecht
63
Genoa
108
Monaco
153
Portland Timbers
19
NAC Breda
64
Atalanta
109
Benfica
154
Houston Dynamo
20
Lyon
65
Sporting Gijon
110
Anderlecht
155
New York Red Bulls
21
RBC Roosendaal
66
Getafe
111
Stade Reims
156
New England Revolution
22
Rosenborg
67
Atletico Madrid
112
Olympiacos
157
Montreal Impact
23
Valencia
68
Racing Santander
113
Sochaux
158
Sassuolo
24
Roma
69
Malaga
114
Nantes
159
Shamrock Rovers
25
PSV
70
Rubin Kazan
115
Bayer Leverkusen
160
Hellas Verona
26
Excelsior
71
Real Zaragoza
116
Montpellier
161
Crotone
27
Willem II
72
Real Madrid
117
Caen
162
Venezia
28
Groningen
73
Xerez
118
Lens
29
FC Zwolle
74
Deportivo La Coruna
119
Malmo
30
Grazer AK
75
Espanyol
120
Shakhtar Donetsk
31
RKC Waalwijk
76
Sevilla
121
ES Wasquehal
32
Celta Vigo
77
Stuttgart
122
Angers
33
AZ Alkmaar
78
Osasuna
123
Chelsea
34
ADO Den Haag
79
Real Mallorca
124
Manchester City
35
Heerenveen
80
Arsenal
125
Ajaccio
36
Vitesse
81
Auxerre
126
Leicester
37
Brescia
82
Ajax
127
Bournemouth
38
Sampdoria
83
Napoli
128
Southampton
39
Palermo
84
Juventus
129
Zorya Lugansk
40
Chievo
85
Bari
130
Swansea
41
Reggina
86
Cesena
131
West Ham
42
Inter
87
Viktoria Plzen
132
Everton
43
Lazio
88
BATE
133
Crystal Palace
44
Parma
89
Barcelona
134
West Brom
45
Livorno
90
Novara
135
Sunderland
Table correst as of 20/01/2022
How many more goals will Zlatan Ibrahimovic score?
Ibrahimovic celebrated his 40th birthday on October 3, 2021, but there is no sign of him slowing down any time soon.
Rolling 12-month contracts have been committed to since returning to AC Milan in January 2020, with there the potential for another to be signed in the coming weeks.
A relentless drive to be the best still burns as bright as ever, with that ambition rubbing off on those around him, while new rivals continue to be found in Italian and European football – allowing a remarkable list of opponents that have been breached to be extended.
There will come a day when Ibrahimovic heads off into retirement and leaves the art of goalscoring to somebody else, but it remains to be seen when that point will be reached.