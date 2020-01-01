Ziyech 'can't wait' for Chelsea debut after first training session

The Morocco international started his Chelsea career with a training session at the club's Cobham facility

new-boy Hakim Ziyech is anticipating his debut match at Stamford Bridge after his first training session at the club's facility on Saturday.

Ziyech has arrived in London for his new adventure with the Blues after signing a five-year deal from which was reportedly around £ €40 million.

The international was welcomed to Cobham by former goalkeeper Petr Cech for his first training programme at club while the rest of his new teammates travelled to Sheffield for Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

Frank Lampard’s side were hammered 3-0 at Bramall Lane as David McGoldrick's double and Oli McBurnie’s lone goal handed them their second defeat in their last six league outings.

Although he is not expected to play for Chelsea until next season, Ziyech described his feelings after the light training session on Saturday.

“First session done for Chelsea. Very excited and happy to be here and can’t wait to see you guys at the Bridge soon,” he wrote on Instagram.

This season, Ziyech was involved in 24 goals before leaving Ajax which include a tally of eight goals and 16 assists in all competitions.

The 27-year-old's last competitive match was against Heerenveen on March 7 before the Dutch Eredivisie was declared null and void because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After agreeing to join Chelsea in February, the three-time Ajax Player of the Year said the Blues’ attacking style of play influenced his decision to move to .

“Happy, proud, I am excited and I cannot wait. It (Chelsea) is a big club in a big competition," Ziyech said .

“I like the style of play, they play really attacking football, and that is something that fits me and that is one of the biggest reasons I chose, therefore.”

Chelsea are third in the Premier League table and they are jostling to qualify for next season's Uefa .