Zinedine Zidane has finally struck gold with his front three combination

PSG's defenders will have their hands full when they arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night...

After having a slow start to the season Zinedine Zidane has finally been able to bring the best out of his forwards, and are reaping the dividends.

In their last five matches across all competitions, Madrid have racked up 18 goals. Out of these 11 have been scored by Karim Benzema and Rodrygo Goes and although Eden Hazard is yet to find his goal-scoring boots, his impact in the attacking third has never been more pronounced since his arrival in .

After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema has been more prolific in front of goal. After scoring 21 goals in last season, he has already found the net 10 times in the current campaign and is leading the scoring charts. The Frenchman keeps popping up at the right places at the right time and whenever Madrid have looked out of wits he has come to the rescue. Against , it was him once again who scored the equaliser that eased pressure on Zidane's men just before half-time.

His wavelength with Hazard and Rodrygo is improving with each passing day, increasing Real Madrid's fluency in attack. The interchange between the trio and their understanding makes Real Madrid's attack a potent force. Benzema's ability to set up his teammates and also score from the chances that fall for him makes him one of the most all-rounded strikers in world football.

On the other hand, Hazard seems to have finally found his feet in the Spanish capital after a torrid first couple of months. He is slowly getting back to his best and against Sociedad, he was in full throttle down the wings. His dribbling skills ripped apart Joseba Zaldua on numerous occasions and Thomas Meunier must put his best foot forward to keep a check on his compatriot.

His sudden burst of acceleration and his ball control makes him difficult to defend against in a one-on-one situation. He likes to cut inside from the left and have a crack at goal which more often not at least tests the goalkeeper. If he continues this rich vein of form then It is only a matter of time before Hazard finds the net regularly.

Two months ago in Paris, Thomas Tuchel faced a Real Madrid side who looked disjointed, fractured and without intent. But a lot has changed since then and the record European champions have once again been able to bring out the best version of themselves in the past few weeks. It makes for an intriguing clash.

