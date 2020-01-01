Zidane dismisses Pique claims that referees favour Real Madrid

The Blancos boss is keen to avoid any confrontations that will distract his side from the task at hand

Zinedine Zidane has swotted away claims by Gerard Pique that Real Madrid benefit from favourable decisions by referees and insists nothing has changed in the title race despite 's slip-up at .

Barca were held to a 0-0 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday, opening the door for Los Blancos to draw level on points with the Blaugrana if they win at on Sunday.

Victory would see Madrid leapfrog Barca at the top courtesy of their superior head-to-head record.

More teams

Speaking after their draw, Barca defender Pique told Movistar Plus that it would be "very difficult" for them to retain the title, expressing his belief that "It's going to be difficult for Madrid to lose points" having seen what has happened in the games since the restart following the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Those comments were regarded by some as a reference to seemingly favourable refereeing decisions Madrid have received in their wins over and .

Zidane, though, showed little interest in Pique's remarks at his pre-match media conference on Saturday, telling reporters: "Nothing has changed.

"We have a game tomorrow and we have talked about 11 finals. We will give everything and without thinking about anything else."

Asked about Pique's comments, he replied: "Say one thing or another. What interests me is tomorrow's game.

"I have my opinion, but I will not comment on it because it can happen the other way around. The truth is that what encourages us is tomorrow's game. Nothing else.

Article continues below

"I don't believe they are favouring us," Zidane said when pressed on whether refereeing decisions had been benefiting Los Blancos.

Real Sociedad are contending for the places but have been held by Osasuna and beaten by Deportivo in their two games since the restart. They sit sixth going into Sunday's game, level on points with fifth-placed and two points behind in fourth.

"I don't know if they are playing worse, the results have been worse, but they can get you into trouble at any time," added Zidane. "Tomorrow is another final."