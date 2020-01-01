Zesco United's aim is to win the title - Mumamba

The Ndola clubs are set to meet on Wednesday for the second 2020/21 league encounter after posting different results in respective season openers

Zesco United coach Numba Mumamba has challenged his players to show they are a team that is ready to produce good results to win the title when they face Forest .

Zesco United will face off with their cross-town rivals on Wednesday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium and Mumamba has asked the players to react after drawing Napsa Stars in the Super League opener.

Timu ya Ziko were destined for a 1-0 win but Napsa Stars struck late to ensure the tie ended in a 1-1 draw to deny the former league champions three opening points.

“Our target is to collect maximum points especially that we dropped two in Lusaka,” the former Zambia international told the club’s website.

“We are playing a local derby against Forest Rangers which, I think will be an interesting fixture because this is the game that will show we have a team that can produce good results,”

“Today we have an opportunity to improve on what we did in Lusaka. If we do this, I think we are going to have a field day today.”

Mumamba, who was appointed to replace George Lwandamina after a poor 2019/20 season, is unfazed by a recent history where Forest Rangers have had an upper hand against Zesco United.

“This is a different game and I think we have planned for Forest Rangers and the team is ready for this afternoon’s game. All we are looking for is collecting maximum points,” the coach added.

“It is crucial that we start digging deeper so that we catch up with the teams that won their first games. Our aim is to challenge for the title so we need to start collecting points as soon as possible.”

Mumamba is expected to stick with his starting XI that drew Napsa Stars at Woodlands Stadium on Sunday.

“Looking at the way the team performed, I think we will give them another chance to prove themselves and will see how they will perform against Forest Rangers today,” the coach added.

Forest Rangers, Zanaco, Prison Green Eagles and Power Dynamos are the team that won the opening matches.

Kabwe Warriors, Young Green Eagles, Indeni, league champions Nkana and Kitwe United are the sides that were defeated.