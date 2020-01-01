Zambia’s Sredojevic summons local stars for Ethiopia, South Sudan friendlies

The former African champions are using the matches to prepare for Botswana in November's Afcon qualifiers and the upcoming Chan tournament

Zambia head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named a 23-man squad that is expected to face Ethiopia and South Sudan in friendlies.

After facing Malawi, , and during the Fifa break, Chipolopolo have again announced plans to face the two Cecafa nations.

Micho has retained a huge number of players that featured in the aforementioned friendlies as he named a squad that is purely made up of local-based stars.

Nkwazi goalkeeper Charles Muntanga, Zanaco defender Kebson Kamanga, Luka Ng’uni and Paul Katena are among the players summoned for the upcoming duties.

“The team enters camp on Tuesday 20 October and will jet-off to Ethiopia the following day in readiness for the match against that country’s national team on Thursday,” Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) announced on Sunday.

“Zambia’s second match will be against South Sudan on Saturday before facing Ethiopia again on Sunday. The local assemblage will wrap up the Addis Ababa engagement with another match against South Sudan on Monday, October, 26.”

Zambia are trying to get their players ready for the back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying matches against Botswana in November as well as for the African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament that will be played in in January 2021.

“Micho has drafted an intense programme for local players that will see them flow into the Botswana encounter on November 12 at National Heroes Stadium in match-fit condition,” the federation added.

Before playing the last three matches, headlines revolved around Obrey Chirwa of Azam FC and Clatous Chama of Simba SC who were called up but ended up not showing up. Kabaso Chongo was also suspended after he had captained the team against Harambee Stars on October 9.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

Defenders: Kondwani Chiboni, Zachariah Chilongoshi (both Power Dynamos), Luka Banda, Luka Ng’uni (both Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Kebson Kamanga (Zanaco)

Midfielders: Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Albert Kangwanda, Kelvin Kapumbu (both Zanaco), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Bruce Musakanya, Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba (both Zesco United), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Thomas Zulu (Nkwazi)

Strikers: Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi)