Zambia v Malawi: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Chipolopolo are keen to win their first match, but they will be facing an in-form Flames side which ended their group stage campaign undefeated

Zambia will lock horns with Malawi in the 2019 quarter-final match in the city of Durban on Sunday evening.

Chipolopolo are entering the competition at the quarter-final stage having finished as runners-up in last year's tournament in Polokwane

The four-time Cosafa Cup champions will return to action for the first time since their clash with Namibia three months ago.

Game Zambia v Malawi Date Sunday, June 2 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

the game will be beamed live on SS4 and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Squad & Team News

An impressive Zambia side thumped the Brave Warriors 4-1 at home in their last 2019 (Afcon) qualifier.

Coach Beston Chambeshi's assistant Aggrey Chiyangi has been tasked with delivering Chipolopolo's fifth Cosafa Cup title and close the gap on record champions Zimbabwe, who have six trophies.

The stand-in coach has brought a squad made up of local-based players and it is headlined by Lazarous Kambole and Austin Muwowo.

The two teams have been linked with Premier Soccer League ( ) giants and respectively.

Meanwhile, Malawi advanced to the quarter-finals after winning Group B which featured Mozambique, Seychelles and Namibia.

The Flames ended their group stage campaign with a 1-1 stalemate with the Mambas of Mozambique in a game which was played in Durban on Thursday.

They have been one of the most unfortunate teams in the Cosafa Cup history having failed to win the regional tournament despite reaching two finals.

Malawi caretaker coach Meke Mwase is looking to make history by becoming the first trainer to win the competititon with the Flames.

Mwase will look to Frank Gabadinho Mhango and Gerald Phiri Jr, who have been in top form in this year's tournament having netted two goals each.

The two attackers are on the books of PSL side and National First Division (NFD) outfit Cape Town respectively.

Match Preview

According to the Fifa website, Zambia and Malawi have clashed 65 times.

Chipolopolo have recorded 35 wins compared to the Flames' 17 victories, while 14 games ended in a deadlock.

The winner of Sunday's clash will face Zimbabwe in the semi-finals, while the loser advances to the plate semi-finals.