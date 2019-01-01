Zamalek forward Hamid Ahaddad fined for ‘disrespecting’ Gor Mahia

The defeat pushed K’Ogalo to the bottom of Group D and to be assured of a quarter-final place, they must win their final match at home

have fined Moroccan forward Hamid Ahaddad for ‘disrespecting’ during a Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions were in for their fifth match of the Group D campaign and lost 4-0 to drop to the bottom of the table. However, in the 68th minute, Ahaddad stood on the ball, in what the club’s board considered as disrespect shown to Gor Mahia.

The Moroccan player has now been fined 300,000 EGP (approximately Sh1, 715,924), according to the club’s president Mortada Mansour.

“We decided to fine Ahaddad 300,000 EGP for standing on the ball against Gor Mahia. No player is allowed to show any disrespect towards a rival team.

“A few years ago, an player did the same against Zamalek, and his action was condemned by me and many others. We don’t want such actions to be repeated again,” Mansour told Kingfut.

The win by Zamalek ensured that the winners from the group will now be decided on the final day. The Egyptian side is top on eight points, one more than Petro Atletico and Hussein Dey while Gor Mahia is bottom on six points.

Gor Mahia will need maximum points against Petro Atletico in their final match to stand a chance of reaching the quarter-finals.