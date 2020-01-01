Zaidu Sanusi: FC Porto sign Nigerian left-back from Santa Clara

The 23-year-old Nigerian defender has become the latest addition to the Blue and Whites after successful medicals

Portuguese champions FC have announced the signing of Zaidu Sanusi from rivals Santa Clara.

The defender signed a five-year deal with the Blue and Whites which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The Nigerian full-back is FC Porto’s third signing this summer after also acquiring the services of Claudio Ramos and Carraca.

The 23-year-old will join Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem, who was on loan to Spanish side in the 2019-20 campaign, at the club.

He will also link up with duo of Mouhamed Mbaye and Mamadou Loum as well as Mali’s Moussa Marega, ’s Vincent Aboubakar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo defender Chancel Mbemba.

Sanusi is looking forward to working with manager Sergio Conceicao and hopes to help the Estadio do Dragao outfit win many titles in the 2020-21 campaign.

“I am extremely happy to play for FC Porto. I can’t explain it, but I am thrilled to wear this shirt,” Sanusi told the club website.

“I hope to do a good job and help the team. We are going to win everything this season.

“The club and the fans can expect me to give everything. I received a lot of messages from FC Porto fans, and that made me happy.

“I still haven’t talked to him [Sergio Conceicao], but I’m sure we will talk a lot. From now on, he’s my coach, so we will be talking a lot, I’m sure. I’m extremely motivated to start working.”

Sanusi is no stranger to Portuguese football, having spent most of his career playing in the European country.

The left-back started his exploits in the country in 2016 when he teamed up with Gil Vicente, but did not make a single appearance for the club before he was sent on loan to Mirandela.

Sanusi impressed on loan to earn a permanent deal with Mirandela in 2018 and featured 74 times for the club during his two-year stay.

The defender then teamed up with Santa Clara in 2019 and made 24 league appearances for the Estadio de Sao Miguel outfit before his departure.

Sanusi could make his debut for FC Porto when they take on Braga in their next league game on September 20.