Zaha: Hodgson has helped me understand myself

The Ivory Coast international has appreciated the contribution of the 73-year-old to his development during his time at Selhurst Park

Wilfried Zaha has paid an emotional tribute to Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, who is set to leave the Premier League club at the end of the season.

Hodgson has been in charge of the Eagles since September 2017 when he replaced Frank De Boer as manager of the side.

During his three-year stay at Selhurst Park, he has helped the club maintain stability in the Premier League and in the current campaign he has steered them to 13th spot on the table with two games left to play.

Zaha has had an opportunity to grow under Hodgson and has praised the former England manager for his contribution to his career.

“It's been an eventful four years and I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you Roy for everything that you have done,” Zaha tweeted.

“Your wisdom has helped me understand a lot about who I am as a man and a footballer. Thanks for everything and all the best for the future, gaffer.”

It's been an eventful four years and I wanted to take this opportunity to thank you Roy for everything that you have done.



Your wisdom has helped me understand a lot about who I am as a man and a footballer.



Thanks for everything and all the best for the future, gaffer. pic.twitter.com/avKILNT8fA — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) May 18, 2021

Hodgson has also hinted he could retire from football that has brought him fame, honour and titles as a player and manager.

"The time is right to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football," Hodgson said.

"One never knows. It is a dangerous thing to do when you still feel good about yourself to start making bold statements about retirement.

"I am certainly not leaving Crystal Palace with the idea of putting myself back on the market for another job.

"I really am stepping away from football for a while, but who knows what the future will be? It is a never-say-never moment.

"I've seen so many people retire with all the fanfare blazing, only to surface again somewhere in a fairly short period of time. I'd prefer not to do that.

Article continues below

"I am looking forward to spending a little bit more time with my wife and son and maybe listening to what they want to do for once because it hasn't happened very much in the last 50 years."

Zaha will hope to help Hodgson end his time at Palace with victories in their remaining games against Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Ivory Coast international has bagged 11 goals and provided two assists for the Eagles in 28 league games this season, amid other dazzling displays.