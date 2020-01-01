Zaha and Ayew lead Crystal Palace against Samatta’s Aston Villa

The Eagles’ quest to shake off their defeat to Chelsea rests on the shoulders of the African duo

Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew have been named in ’s starting lineup against Mbwana Samatta’s in Sunday’s Premier League outing.

The Eagles come into this clash following Tuesday’s disappointing 3-2 home defeat to Frank Lampard’s at the Selhurst Park Stadium.

Against already-relegated Claret and Blue, they would be targeting their sixth away win this season. To achieve that, Roy Hodgson will be relying on the African duo.

More teams

Since scoring against Bournemouth – which saw him eclipse Tony Yeboah’s record as the highest-scoring Ghanaian in the Premier League history, the 28-year-old has gone on a run of four games without a goal as he aims his first double-figure in .

Article continues below

Also in the Eagles’ lineup is ’s Cheikhou Kouyate, while ’s Jeffrey Schlupp remains frozen out of the team.

For Aston Villa, Samatta is expected to lead the line for Dean Smith’s team as well as ’s Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’.

Presented by @eToro, this is how Aston Villa line up to face Crystal Palace today. 🟣#AVLCRY #AVFC pic.twitter.com/CTi0AFvBy3 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 12, 2020

Trezeguet’s compatriot Ahmed Elmohamady and Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba will start the game from the bench.