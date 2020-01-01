‘You’re doing well’ - Ighalo praised by D’banj for Manchester United impact
African music star Oladapo Oyebanjo (D’banj) led the praise for Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo after his notable performance against LASK.Ighalo, 30, got a goal and an assist as the Red Devils beat the Austrians 5-0 in Thursday’s Europa League last-16 first-leg tie.
The ex-Nigeria international put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side ahead with a stunning effort in the 28th minute thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ assist.
With Daniel James handing the Old Trafford giants a two-goal lead, Ighalo turned provider for Juan Mata who turned in the third goal before substitutes Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira completed the damage.
And D’banj, a passionate United supporter, took to social media to praise his compatriot alongside other football lovers.
Ighalo .. what a great control and wonderful finishing ... you’re doing well 👏 @ighalojude ooin— D'banj D Kokomaster (@iamdbanj) March 12, 2020
