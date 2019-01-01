Young Lions new found sense of belief evident in defeat to Home

Fandi Ahmad's charges never gave up despite being confronted by a more experienced Home United outfit

They were expected to struggle against their more experienced and illustrious opponents, but it was anything but that for the against over the weekend.

While they eventually suffered a 2-1 narrow defeat against the Protectors, Fandi Ahmad's charges can certainly be proud of themselves for battling till the end.

Led by captain Joshua Pereira who put in an outstanding shift, the Young Lions conceded early on with Home captain Izzdin Shafiq, scoring with a beautifully taken finesse shot.

But Pereira soon levelled things up with a well-timed header to put his side back in contention for victory. However, Home had other ideas and soon Australian striker Oliver Puflett's cutback found Adam Swandi, who scored from close range, just before half-time.

It was a killer blow for the Young Lions, and although past editions of the team would have simply faltered away, these bunch of players refused to do so as they kept their opponents on the edge. Fandi can be proud of his team as they continued to attack till the final whistle, and carved out chances of their own but poor finishing and decision making seemed to be their undoing.

Subsequently, Fandi was right when he said his boys have found a new sense of belief after last month's AFC Under-23 Championship qualifiers where Singapore finished second in a group comprising North Korea, Hong Kong and Mongolia).

Singapore's most famous footballing son will hope, that, that, same belief will help them get the three points in their next game.

