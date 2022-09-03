You shall not pass! Pickford masterclass denies Liverpool in pulsating Merseyside derby as Salah blanks again

Liverpool lost more ground on Manchester City and Arsenal as they were held to a goalless draw by an impressive Everton side.

Woodwork hit three times in first half

VAR disallowed offside Coady goal

Vintage Pickford performance earned a point

WHAT HAPPENED? They may still be waiting for their first win of the season, but the Toffees gave Jurgen Klopp's side a real test and perhaps should have won the game. Both teams had their share of chances but were unable to beat either goalkeeper or, on four occasions, the woodwork.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The results continues Liverpool's slow start to the season and they already have plenty of ground to make up on City and Arsenal at the top of the table. The performance itself was another that will have frustrated Klopp, although it must be said that the hosts were excellent.

ALL EYES ON: Darwin Nunez struggled to assert his authority on his return to the side. The Uruguayan did see a great effort tipped onto the crossbar by Jordan Pickford but squandered several other decent opportunities.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images



THE VERDICT:

A crazy couple of minutes at Goodison Park.

The Liverpool view of Coady's celebration.

Twitter

Meanwhile, the view from the other side of Stanley Park.

Twitter

There's a reason Pickford is England's undisputed number one.

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL AND EVERTON? Klopp will have wanted his side to be alongside the front runners at this stage of the season as they prepare for the upcoming unprecedented fixture congestion. Meanwhile, Everton's performances aren't quite reflected in their table positioning but wins are surely not far too away for Frank Lampard.