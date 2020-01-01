You can now stream the Premier League live on Showmax Pro

New innovative Showmax feature to bring African fans together despite matches taking place behind closed doors

To mark the return of football from top leagues around the world, Showmax has launched a new and improved innovation in live sports streaming services - Showmax Pro - to give fans an even more immersive experience and the opportunity to share the big moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

Showmax Pro, which bundles the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport, will feature all Premier League, , and 's Premier Soccer League. matches, as well as a wide range of other live sporting events.

The service initially rolled out in and but is now available in more than 40 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

More teams

Showmax Pro, costs $8 a month in Nigeria and $10 in Kenya and offers a mobile option too and started streaming on July 7.

On announcing the launch of Showmax Pro, CEO of the Connected Video division of MultiChoice Niclas Ekdahl said:

“Showmax is an African video on demand service with many years’ experience operating on this continent. We’re local-first, which means listening to our customers and delivering African stories told in familiar voices as well as the best that Hollywood has to offer. Our local-first strategy is an advantage because it allows us to tailor our content, apps, packages, and partnerships specifically to what’s most important in Africa.

“The live sport test we ran on Showmax in conjunction with SuperSport has been well received, so that’s forming an integral part of our new Showmax Pro service.”

The list of countries is as follows: Benin, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea-Bissau, Rwanda, Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sao Tome and Príncipe, Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Madagascar, , Burundi, Equatorial Guinea, Malawi, Seychelles, , Eritrea, Mali, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Cape Verde, Eswatini, Mauritius, , Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Togo, , Comoros, Gambia, Niger, Zambia, Republic of Congo, Guinea, Reunion and Zimbabwe.