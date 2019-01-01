Yohan Boli scores in St.Truiden's heavy defeat against Anderlecht

The Ivory Coast international scored his sixth league goal this campaign but the effort was not enough to help his team avoid defeat at Lotto Park

Yohan Boli found the back of the net as St.Truiden suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat against in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

Marc Brys’ St.Truiden found their opponents too strong to handle after conceding two goals in the opening 15 minutes of the encounter through Nacer Chadli and Marco Kana.

Boli, who was afforded his eighth league start, reduced the deficit for the Canaries in the 62nd minute after benefitting from Allan Sousa’s assist.

Article continues below

Kemar Roof scored the third for Anderlecht before Chadli completed his brace to condemn Brys’ men to their fifth defeat this season.

The loss saw St.Truiden drop to the 13th place in the league table after gathering 11 points from 10 games.

Boli will hope to help his side return to winning ways when they take on Gent in their next league game on October 27.