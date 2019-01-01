Yannick Bolasie's brace not enough as Club Brugge hold Anderlecht

The Everton loanee has now scored three goals in his last two league outings for the Purple and White

Yannick Bolasie scored two goals as settled for a 2-2 draw against on Sunday.

The DR Congo international who opened his goal account against Royal Antwerp last Sunday, was on target in each half as Fred Rutten's men settled for a share of the spoils.

Bolasie neutralised Wesley's opener with his effort in the 32nd minute and later put Anderlecht ahead with his second goal in the 81st minute which was short-lived by Thibault Vlietinck's equaliser two minutes later.

The 29-year-old who joined the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium outfit from in January has now registered three goals in four league games so far.

He will be looking to maintain the fine form when the Purple and White visit Lokeren for their next Belgian First Division A game on March 3.

The stalemate moved them into the playoff zone as they presently occupy the sixth spot in the table with 42 points from 27 matches.