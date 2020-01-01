Xhaka is ‘very comfortable’ at Arsenal – Midfielder’s brother snubs Hertha rumours

The Switzerland international star will not be leaving Emirates Stadium this January, according to his sibling

Granit Xhaka will not be departing this January to move to side , the player’s brother has reported, despite rumours to the contrary.

The international midfielder was at the centre of a storm earlier this season as he was perceived to have disrespected the club when he stormed off the field after being replaced in a fixture against , telling fans to “f*** off” in the process.

Having been the captain, it seemed that his future at the club hung in the balance but the sacking of Unai Emery and subsequent appointment of Mikel Arteta seems to have given the 27-year-old a new desire to remain at Emirates Stadium.

Certainly, the player’s brother appeared in little doubt that the former and star will be staying put in January.

"Granit told me that he definitely wanted to stay in the Premier League," Taulant Xhaka, a player at Basel, told t-online.de.

“I don’t know whether Hertha was a concrete option for him at all, but he’s very comfortable at Arsenal.”

Those words come in the wake of comments from Arteta saying he helped the midfielder to change his mind after the player’s agent claimed Hertha had already agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga side.

“The first message for him was that I wanted to understand how he was feeling, why he was feeling that way,” Arteta said.

“I wanted him to hear from me my opinion on him, and that I was ready to support him and that I was ready to push the club to be supportive of him too, because I thought he could be a really, really good player for us and he could enjoy playing under me in this football club.

“I tried to convince him that way. He thought about it, he had a very positive response afterwards, and I think he changed his mind.”

Xhaka, who has played 82 times for his country, signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2016 and has gone on to make 152 appearances for the Gunners, contributing 11 goals and 17 assists.